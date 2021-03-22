Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights February 2021

Carros Cedex, FRANCE

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
 (Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)

Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577

DateTotal number of shares representing the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
February, 28 20218 458 000Gross total of voting rights : 12 773 180
Net total* of voting rights : 12 749 324

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

