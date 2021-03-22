Resolutions at Vestjysk Bank A/S’ Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2021

Danish English





22 March 2021

At the bank's annual general meeting held on 22 March 2021, the board of directors' report, the audited annual report for 2020 and the resolution proposed by the board of directors on the distribution of the profit recorded in the annual report were approved by the general meeting. The general meeting also approved the remuneration report for 2020.

The proposed resolution on the remuneration for the board of directors for the current year was passed. The ordinary members of the board of directors will receive DKK 200,000, the chairman will receive DKK 500,000, and the vice-chairman will receive DKK 350,000. The chairman of the audit committee will receive an additional DKK 75,000. The chairman of the risk committee will receive an additional DKK 50,000, while the chairmen of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee, respectively, will receive an additional DKK 25,000 for each chairmanship. The ordinary members of the audit committee will receive an additional DKK 38,000. The ordinary members of the risk committee will receive an additional DKK 25,000, while the ordinary members of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee, respectively, will receive an additional DKK 10,000 for each membership.

According to article 10.1 of the articles of association, none of the terms of office for the members of the board of directors elected by the general meeting expires at the annual general meeting in 2021.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as the bank's auditor.

The board of directors had not proposed any resolutions to be passed by the general meeting.

The general meeting authorised the chairman of the meeting – with a right of delegation – to file the resolutions passed with the Danish Business Authority and to make any amendments and additions thereto required by the Authority or other public authorities.

Minutes of the general meeting will be made available on Vestjysk Bank's website www.vestjyskbank.dk no later than two weeks from today.





The Board of Directors