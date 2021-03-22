Downtown Doral signs four new office tenants

Doral, FL, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations are returning to in person work scenarios, leasing activity in the office sector is picking up- particularly at Downtown Doral. The corporate park at Downtown Doral is comprised of almost one million square feet of office space in five Class “A” office buildings. Each of the office buildings offers distinctive architecture and amenities. Tenants of the offices at Downtown Doral have ample parking, are within walking distance to shops and the world-class restaurant offerings of Downtown Doral, and are in proximity to major highways, traffic arteries, and public transportation.

“Our leasing activity at 8333, our class A office building in our Downtown Doral corporate park, signals the shift of organizations needing to be back in the office,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners, master developer of Downtown Doral. “We welcome the new tenants to our community, and encourage companies looking to relocate to come and see for themselves how our campus offering makes for an ideal relocation option.”

New tenants that recently joined the offices at Downtown Doral in the 8333 building:

HDR Engineering, Inc

HDR Engineering specializes in engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services all over the globe. They employ over 10,000 employees worldwide at over 200 locations around the globe. They have signed a 13,000 square feet lease. They are expected to move into the Downtown Doral offices in July 2021. Tony Puente, CCIM; Jonathan Lay, CCIM; and Maria Juncadella CCIM, SIOR of Fairchild Partners represented the landlord, Codina Partners, in this transaction and Tyler Reynolds of JLL represented the tenant, HDR. For more information on HDR Engineering, please visit: www.hdrinc.com

Ekman Group

Ekman Group offers a wide range of services, covering the entire forest products supply chain and contribute valuable market intelligence to each stage of their business partners’ enterprises. They are represented in over 100 countries, and own sales offices in about 40 locations worldwide. They have signed a 3,000 square feet lease. They are expected to move into the Downtown Doral offices in September 2021. Fairchild Partners’ leasing team represented the landlord, Downtown Doral, in this transaction. Keith Edelman and Scott Goldstein of Colliers represented Ekman Group. For more information on Ekman Group, please visit: www.ekmangroup.com/this-is-ekman/

Kia Motors

Kia Motors Corporation has grown – as part of the dynamic, global Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group – to become the world’s fifth largest vehicle manufacturer. With more than 1.4 million vehicles a year at 14 manufacturing and assembly operations in eight countries, these vehicles are sold and serviced through a network of more than 3,000 distributors and dealers covering 172 countries. Kia signed a 4,000 square feet lease. Fairchild Partners’ leasing team represented the landlord, Downtown Doral, in this expansion transaction and James & Rose Joo of Realty One Group represented Kia Motors. For more information on Kia Motors, please visit: www.kia.com/us/en

Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. (PRMG)

PRMG is ranked within 25 of the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America and employs over 2,000 with nearly 180 branches throughout the United States. They have signed a lease at the penthouse of the 8333 building for 12,000 square feet. They are expected to move into the Downtown Doral offices in March 2021. Fairchild Partners’ leasing team represented the landlord, Downtown Doral, in this transaction. For more information on PRMG, please visit: https://www.prmg.net/

For more information on Downtown Doral, visit www.downtowndoral.com or follow @downtowndoral on Facebook or Twitter and @downtowndorallife on Instagram. For office leasing information, contact Fairchild Partners at 305-668-0620.

Downtown Doral

Downtown Doral is Miami’s premier town center and top relocation campus, where big city life meets small town simplicity. The 250-acre mixed-use development of Downtown Doral includes The Shops at Downtown Doral- 70 trendy shops and restaurants; The Offices at Downtown Doral- a bustling business district with almost 1 million square feet of Class-A office space; and 5,000 luxurious residential units including 5350 Park condo tower and Canarias in The Residences at Downtown Doral; Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School- a top-rated bilingual charter elementary school; a middle and high school; Doral Government Center- a LEED- certified city hall; and public green spaces adorned with world-class art pieces.

