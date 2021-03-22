ViparSpectra Announced XS1000 LED Grow Lights with High Performance, Less Energy Consumption

New York, NY , March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViparSpectra XS1000 led grow light is coming to the market in March 2021. XS1000 is ViparSpectra's newest QB-style led grow light with extra high performance. Featuring in Samsung LM301B diodes, Mean Well driver, and advanced heat dissipation function, ViparSpectra XS1000 improves plants yields up to a max of 2.9g/watt. It has high efficacy and high PAR which rises to 1202 at the hanging height of 12 inches.

Features of ViparSpectra XS1000

1.Latest Samsung LM301B Diodes - 252 pcs, high efficiency with deep canopy penetration

2.120W Mean Well Driver - big output, long lifetime, durable and stable performance

3.Large Yields - maximum yield up to 2.9g/watt

4.Full Spectrum Solution - provide usable lights for complete plant development

5.Remarkably efficacy - it is the most efficient grow lights available

6.2.5x2.5ft core coverage - perfect for a smaller grow tent

7.Dimmer Knob - accessible to dim from 5% down to 100% to adjust brightness for different stages of plants growing.

8.Passive Cooling - Large heat sink area for better heating dissipation

9.Guaranteed Warranty - 3-year warranty, 30 days duty-free refund & return.

Let’s take a deep look at these features:

Industrial-leading Samsung LM301B Diodes

XS1000 has 252 pcs diodes in total, including 3000K warm white, 5000K white, 660nm deep red, and 730nm IR LEDs. Based on Samsung’s advanced technology, these LEDs give your plants full spectrum coverage ideal for all stages of growth with high efficiency. From seedling to flower, XS grow lights will perform and can increase your yield by up to 50%, compared to standard blurple style lights.

Excellent Mean Well Driver

The Mean Well driver ensures a long lifespan of over 100,000 hours with perfect working performance. The Mean Well is the industrial-leading driver model as it delivers 94% power efficiency and consumes less electricity.

Boost Yields to Higher Level

With a maximum yield of up to 2.9g/watt, XS1000 brings big earns to every grower!

Super High Efficiency

XS1000 has high PPE. That means it generates much usable light with small energy-consuming. For most growers, getting larger yields while consuming less energy matters the most. ViparSpectra XS1000 is the right choice that gives the best efficacy!

PAR Value - Higher PPFD, Larger Harvest

It is known that PAR value is a key parameter for measuring the actual efficiency of led grow lights. PAR is the photosynthetic active radiation. The wavelengths that make up the PAR are between 400 and 700 nm used for photosynthesis. To quantify PAR value, we use the PPF concept to help display PAR value and its effects. In the real test, PPFD, the flux density of photosynthetic photons, is tested as PPFD is expressed in micromoles per second per m² (µmol / s / m²). It allows us to quantify on a given surface, at a given distance from the illumination, the number of PAR photon incidents per second.

As we have tested in multiple real conditions, we’ve got the real PPFD figuring out PAR values for XS1000 grow lights. Here are the details:

XS1000 PPFD: 1202 umol/m2/s at hanging height of 12 inches, tested in 4x4ft grow tent.

XS1000 LED grow lights efficiently distribute light to large areas. That is beneficial for a big increase in plant yields, almost 50% more than other cheap LED grow lights.

Passive Cooling

Good heat dissipation is essential to ensure long-time brightness for plants vegging and blooming. ViparSpectra XS1000 led grow lights have been structured with an aluminum heat sink. It is designed to extend the cooling area that ensures excellent heat dissipation. The brightness of diodes will turn to decay with long-time high-temperature burning. XS1000 optimizes its cooling system by increasing 30% in heating emission which drastically slows the decay speed of diodes.

Parameter at a Glance

- Product Name: XS1000 LED grow light

- Product Weight: 4.74 lb

- Product Size: 11.8 x 11.0 x 3.0 inch

- Power: 120 W±5%

- LED chip : Samsung LM301B diodes

- Diodes Quantities: 252 pcs

- Spectrum: 660nm,3000K,5000K and IR 730nm

- Water-resistant: IP65

- Lifespan: 100,000 hours

- Warranty: 3-year warranty; 30-day refund & return

- Vegetative Coverage: 2.5x2.5 ft at 16”

- Flowering Coverage: 2x2 ft at 14”

Conclusion

After analyzing the overall features in-depth, we could see that the XS1000 has great advantages in the grow lights market. Considering the real-life performance, durability, effectiveness, and result-oriented feature, XS1000 worth the price at $129.99. Additionally, XS1000 helps boost plant yields dramatically. Cost Less But Give More. XS1000 is the best option for your baby plants’ growth.

