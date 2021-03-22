SurveyMonkey Partners with the Eva Longoria Foundation to Empower Latina Entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced a partnership with the Eva Longoria Foundation (ELF) to provide Latina entrepreneurs free resources to help their businesses succeed. Part of the SurveyMonkey for Good program, the partnership with ELF will provide Latina entrepreneurs access to SurveyMonkey products, and training modules focused on three key topics: survey basics and best practices, market research, and customer loyalty.



“Our goal is to provide access to technology and resources to a community of entrepreneurs that are severely underserved and under-resourced at a time when they need it most,” said Antoine Andrews, Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer at SurveyMonkey. “We’re excited to get this off the ground. This announcement is just the first step of a broader program focused on providing training, mentorship, resources, and access to investment for underserved entrepreneurs.”

During this initial pilot program, a group of 60 Latina entrepreneurs will have access to SurveyMonkey licenses, with live virtual training offered in both English and Spanish. The entrepreneurs identified these resources as most helpful to their businesses in a survey conducted with the group. The engagement will last one year, ensuring ongoing support as the entrepreneurs continue to adjust to pandemic-induced challenges. The Eva Longoria Foundation and SurveyMonkey will evaluate feedback from participants and improve upon the partnership and future related offerings from SurveyMonkey for Good.

In 2012, the Eva Longoria Foundation was created to help Latina women and girls build better lives for themselves through education and entrepreneurship. ELF focuses on these areas because both have the power to transform lives, and Latinas have distinctly unique challenges accessing both. ELF believes that by providing Latinas with the resources to succeed in school and business, we can help empower the broader Latinx community.

“Latina entrepreneurs—who start businesses at six times the national rate—need access: access to capital and inclusive financial services, access to expanded networks, and access to flexible training and capacity-building services,” said Eva Longoria. “Before the pandemic, 89% of new women-owned businesses were started by women of color—there’s a huge opportunity to help these entrepreneurs collect the data and access the resources they need to build and grow their businesses, and we’re proud to help make that possible.”

Recent data from the Q1 2021 CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey shows that fewer than four in 10 Hispanic small business owners (37%) say their business will survive less than a year under the current business conditions. In addition, a total of 69% of Hispanic small business owners describe current conditions for their business as either bad or middling. 74% of Hispanic small business owners referenced that they did not receive a loan as part of the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), compared to 64% of whites.

To learn more about how you can support entrepreneurs contact SurveyMonkey for Good at forgood@surveymonkey.com.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

About The Eva Longoria Foundation

In 2012, actress and activist Eva Longoria Bastón started the Eva Longoria Foundation to help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship. To date, the Eva Longoria Foundation has impacted more than 30,000 Latinas in the United States and Mexico through programs in STEM education, college scholarships, mentorship, parent engagement, microloans and business training. Visit our website or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .