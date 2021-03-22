Ipsidy – Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

LONG BEACH, NY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB: IDTY], which operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivering a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity verification solutions, announced that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held today.

All the directors nominated were duly re-elected and the resolutions proposed as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Statement were duly passed. Shareholders also received an update on the Company’s activities from Phillip Kumnick, Chairman and CEO, as well as a review of the results for the year ended December 31, 2020 from Stuart Stoller, CFO.

A recording of the meeting will shortly be available for replay as well as a copy of the presentation used at the meeting at https://www.ipsidy.com/blog/ipsidy-hosts-annual-meeting-2020-listen-to-the-replay .

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) ( www.ipsidy.com ), Ipsidy is Digital Identity. Our mission is to ensure our customers know the identity of their users with biometric certainty. Our Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivers a suite of secure, mobile, facial biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. Our robust identity verification and authentication solutions work great on their own, but even better together to help answer everyday questions: Who is applying for a loan? Who is sending money? Who is requesting an account change? Ipsidy is committed to providing seamless, accurate and speedy identity solutions that establish security and trust in today’s digital world.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za ; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

Contacts: