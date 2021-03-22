Associa’s Brandi Smith Elected as Community Associations Institute’s Central Ohio Chapter Board President

Dallas, TX, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa’s Brandi Smith, CMCA®, AMS®, regional sales director, was recently elected to serve as the 2021 board president for the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) Central Ohio chapter.

The Central Ohio chapter of the CAI aims to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship by advocating on behalf of community associations, providing professional development courses for community managers and other industry professionals, offering professional designations and continuing education opportunities, and presenting educational programs for association board members and other homeowner volunteers.

Ms. Smith has more than 18 combined years of experience working in association management, land development, and real estate. During her time in the industry, she has served in many capacities, including senior property manager, vice president of operations, and vice president of business development. She held the latter two positions since joining Associa in 2017. Currently, Ms. Smith serves as Associa’s regional sales director, where she focuses on increasing client growth, company development, and regional sales activities to achieve maximum productivity.

“A talented leader with extensive experience in community management, Brandi has consistently contributed to the industry with unmatched initiative and dedication,” stated Leslie Baldwin, Associa vice president of sales. “Her enthusiasm for serving board members and homeowners alike, commitment to tackling community issues, and outstanding leadership skills will make her an asset to the Central Ohio chapter of CAI, as she serves as the new board president. We are excited to watch her in this new role.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

