BrandSafway Reaches Safety Milestone at Midwest Plant

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway crews working at Kraton Corporation in Ohio recently reached a significant safety milestone by working more than seven years and 642,767 hours without a recordable injury. BrandSafway crews provide access, scaffolding, insulation and coatings services at the polymer plant, and site leaders have taken innovative approaches to engage employees and create a 24/7 safety culture. As a result, BrandSafway is helping to lead programs and drive site safety for all contractors at the plant.



“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of our crew members along with our site leadership, Project Manager Allen Ruth and Site Safety Manager Spencer Rafferty, for this achievement,” said Steve Wilson, vice president of Global Environmental Health and Safety for BrandSafway. “I also want to recognize and thank Kraton Corporation for partnering with us and supporting the safest possible work environment for everyone on site.”



BrandSafway’s comprehensive safety program is built on five pillars: the Employee Intervention System, Management Safety Reviews, the Supervisor Observation System, the BrandSafway Learning Network, and the Gold-Link Audit System. “We strive to set the highest standard in safety in our industry,” said Wilson. “We utilize these programs to drive a culture of total safety on each jobsite for every one of our customers. Our on-site safety leaders often go above and beyond to further innovate based on the unique needs of a specific site. We’re committed to developing and maintaining a culture where environmental health and safety are core values and practiced throughout all levels of our organization.”



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

