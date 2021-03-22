Purebase Receives Additional Funding from Existing Shareholder

IONE, CA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB:PUBC), (“Purebase” or the “Company”), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, announced today that it has received an additional financing commitment of up to $2,000,000 from its largest shareholder, US Mine Corp. (“USMC”), a privately held mining and exploration company, of which certain owners also serve on the Company’s board of directors.



US Mine Corp. has committed to funding Purebase on an as-needed basis through the issuance of unsecured convertible promissory notes. The notes will be payable 2-years after the date of issuance and have an interest rate of 5.0% per annum. US Mine Corp. will have the right to convert any amounts due under the notes into shares of Purebase’s common stock at a conversion price of $0.088 per share.



In addition to this new $2,000,000 financing, in September 2019, USMC previously converted $5,422,362.86 of their debt into shares of Purebase’s common stock, and also invested an additional $1,000,000 in 2019 and 2020 through a series of a convertible note.

Purebase’s CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “US Mine Corp. has invested a considerable amount of capital into Purebase since inception, and we appreciate their continued support as a strategic and financing partner. USMC, and all our other shareholders, understand the potential value of the resources we have here at our Ione, California property, and how we plan on advancing several major potential commercial transactions in the specialized soil amendment and supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) markets.”

Newbridge Securities Corporation served as a financial advisor on the transaction and The Crone Law Group acted as the Company’s Legal Counsel.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

Contacts

Emily Tirapelle - Purebase Corporation | emily.tirapelle@purebase.com , and please visit our corporate website and subscribe to our upcoming Newsletter – www.purebase.com/newsletter

Safe Harbor