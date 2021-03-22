Micron Appoints Jeremy Werner as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Storage Business Unit

BOISE, Idaho, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) today announced the appointment of Jeremy Werner to the role of corporate vice president and general manager of its Storage Business Unit.



“Jeremy is a proven business leader with deep knowledge of storage technology,” said Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron. “I look forward to his leadership as we pursue exciting growth opportunities and deliver world-class storage solutions to our data center and client customers.”

Werner is an accomplished storage technology leader with 20 years’ experience across a wide range of responsibilities, including product planning, marketing and customer support. He comes to Micron from KIOXIA America Inc., where he served as senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit. There he was responsible for marketing, customer technical support and operations for a multibillion-dollar line of business focused on hyperscale, enterprise, data center and client SSDs. Prior to that, Werner held sales and marketing roles with Tidal Systems, LSI and SandForce.

Werner earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at Cornell University and holds 21 patents. He has been honored by JEDEC, the organization that develops global standards for the microelectronics industry, with a Chairman Award for leading package on package industry standardization.

Werner succeeds Derek Dicker, who is leaving Micron after more than three years in this role, to pursue other opportunities. Dicker will continue as a senior advisor to Micron over the next two months, to support this transition.

