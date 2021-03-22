ME2C® Environmental Announces Multi-Year Contract Extension with Major Utility Customer

Significant Contract Extension of Patented Mercury Emissions Control Services

CORSICANA, TX, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that it has received a two-year contract extension with a large coal-fired utility located in the Midwest.

The multi-year contract extension extends a license to the Company’s patented SEA® technologies, along with a supply of custom sorbents, valued in excess of $1 million per year.

“Forming long-term relationships with our customers is the cornerstone of our business and further reinforces the value that we provide to these utilities,” said Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C Environmental. “We have enjoyed partnering with this customer for several years to help them significantly reduce their mercury emissions while improving the overall efficiency of their plant operations. Working with ME 2 C Environmental directly not only provides our customers with a technology license for product supply, but also allows us to continue to support their operations with vital service and maintenance assistance.

“As we continue to build a recurring revenue base from our core mercury emissions capture business, we are concurrently laying the foundation for continued growth into new technologies to benefit both the power industry and the environment. We seek to be a strong business partner with each and every customer and appreciate this vote of support from this large midwestern utility. I look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead,” concluded MacPherson.

About ME 2 C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental (OTCQB: MEEC), is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME 2 C Environmental. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME 2 C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME 2 C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ME 2 C Environmental Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

ME 2 C Environmental

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com