Aton Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Assem Soliman as a director of the Company, effective immediately.



Mr. Soliman is an Egyptian business entrepreneur with vast experience in the fields of investment banking and capital markets. Mr. Soliman has founded numerous businesses in Egypt and has extensive relationships with investors in the MENA region. Mr. Soliman holds a B.A. of Management Sciences from the Sadat Academy for Management Sciences.

Aton’s Chairman Bill Koutsouras had this to say on the appointment, “I would like to welcome Mr. Soliman to the board of directors of Aton. Mr. Soliman has been a long-time shareholder and supporter of the Company in Egypt and we look forward to the value he brings to the board based on his business acumen and his well-established relationships in Egypt and the broader MENA region.”