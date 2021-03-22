Free Food Boxes and Health and Safety Kits Distributed by UnitedHealth Group at Adventure Dental and Vision

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedHealth Group is partnering with Adventure Dental and Vision to provide boxes of food to residents in and around the Kansas City area.



In addition to boxes of food, UnitedHealth Group and Adventure Dental and Vision will be providing health and safety kits which include hand sanitizer, face masks, and personal paper products.

UnitedHealth Group has been working to serve the needs of vulnerable communities, especially minority communities who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. African Americans and Latinos are five times more likely to become sick from COVID-19 as compared with whites. Additionally, African Americans are 3.5 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and Latinos are twice as likely to die from the virus compared to white people.

Vulnerable minority communities also need the fundamental underlying factors that contribute to health inequity in our society to be addressed, including food insecurity. Providing grants isn’t enough to impact the health of these individuals, so we are providing necessary services to multiple communities including Liberal/Seward County and Wyandotte County. These services include health and safety kits, and free food boxes. Health and safety kits include masks, hand sanitizers, and personal paper products.

This initiative is one part of UnitedHealth Group’s multi-pronged commitment to redefine healthcare for the uninsured, underserved and vulnerable minority communities, the company is also investing in programs and partnerships focused on food, transportation and social isolation across the country. This includes an initial $50 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and support those most impacted by the public health emergency, including health care workers, hard-hit states and seniors.

WHEN/WHERE: Food & Health and Safety Kit distribution will be available:

Adventure Dental and Vision

3716 State Ave. Ste. B

Kansas City, Kansas 66102

Town Center Shopping Center

Saturday, March 27, 2021

10am-3pm

About Adventure Dental and Vision

Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 21 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive.

We accept most insurance plans, including Kansas and Missouri Medicaid, KanCare (Aetna, Sunflower and United Healthcare) MoHealth Net (Home State Health, United Healthcare) and TRICARE.

Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com .

Facebook: facebook.com/adventuredentalvision/

Instagram: instagram.com/adventuredentalofficial