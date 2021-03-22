Danimer Scientific Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Danimer Scientific

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Danimer Scientific Inc. (“Danimer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNMR).



On March 20, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say” concerning, among other things, Danimer’s claims that Nodax – a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets – breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The Wall Street Journal article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, “many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading.” Danimer reportedly says its claims are factual, but at least one expert is cited as stating that making broad claims about Nodax’s biodegradability “is not accurate” and is “greenwashing.”

On March 22, 2021, the first trading day following the publication of The Wall Street Journal article concerning potentially inflated claims about Nodax, Danimer’s shares fell $6.43 per share, about 13%, to close at $43.55 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

