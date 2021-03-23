Discover the similarity of human experiences through poetry in ‘Empathy Prescribed’

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Empathy Prescribed” (published by Archway Publishing) by Ella Vega offers a compilation of poems that aim to bring back the relevance of written verse during an uncertain time for the world and its people.

Having lived around the world and seen human behavior across multiple cultures, Vega encourages readers to realize the root of the human experiences in basic feelings and thoughts. Presenting deep reflection from a balanced perspective, the author shares her own journey through emotions and thoughts that are difficult to understand and learn. Her poems also touch on the birth of new ideas, the polarization of the world and the quest for meaning.

“‘Empathy Prescribed’ is a book that has lessons within its rhythmic poetry. Each poem creates a reflection of ourselves. It isn’t designed for its teachings to apply to someone else besides the reader,” Vega explains. “Its purpose is to be a mirror for the reader’s actions and thoughts. Why? First, to reach a point where we can see that our personal struggles aren't unique but possible to overcome. Second, to reflect on our choices and actions. Finally, to create change and improvement, not because we are forced, but because we feel inspired enough to move on.”

About the Author

Ella Vega is a Costa Rican-American writer who first fell in love with words at age 12. She penned poetry mostly in Spanish, until she recently took the leap and tackled emoting through the English language. Originally an architect major, Vega discovered a beautiful blend in the composition and structure of visual art with that of the written word. She is also a wife and mother who represents both the hearing impaired and epileptic communities. In addition to “Empathy Prescribed,” Vega has also published “Buscando Amor” about unhealthy cultural aspects in hyper-traditional Hispanic communities and a children’s book called “Marisol the Sunflower” about understanding everyone’s gifts.





