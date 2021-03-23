YOUNIQUE TOUCH Complexion+ Pressed Powder Foundation: A Look at the New Product

SAN FRANCISCO, California, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is the perfect time to give those makeup bags an upgrade. When the weather gets warmer, women often notice changes in their skin. Their once dry complexion now has a greasy appearance, and they rely on products like pressed powder to keep this problem under control. Every spring they are on the hunt for the next best product.

A busy woman doesn't have time in her schedule to make several trips to the bathroom for makeup touch-ups. She needs a pressed powder formula that will keep her pretty face looking matte all day. Luckily there's something new from Younique products that will save the season.

Younique Touch Complexion+ Pressed Powder Foundation Helps Women Stay Flawless All Day Long

Many women love Younique beauty products because they are always made with their skin in mind. Younique Touch Complexion+ pressed powder foundation is their latest revolutionary product. This is one of their most exceptional pressed powders yet because it uses natural ingredients to help keep women's skin looking picture-perfect all day long.

For up to 12 hours, they can have flawless matte skin just like their favorite models. They don't need to have a makeup artist on speed dial to look camera-ready, they just need Younique products in their bag. Why is Younique Touch Complexion+ pressed powder foundation their best yet?

This paraben-free powder goes on streak-free and never leaves a cakey residue behind. Since it is made with natural clay, it is able to absorb grease and excess oil from the skin to keep an attractive matte appearance all day long. Other ingredients, such as shea butter and chamomile, work to keep the skin hydrated and limit breakouts.

According to many Younique reviews, the best part about this new pressed powder formula is that it instantly appears to minimize pores and wrinkles. Like always, Younique comes through with a product that delivers a perfectly smooth finish.

Why Women Prefer Younique

Younique products are made with women in mind and are consistently creating new and improved formulas to keep them satisfied. Their latest foundation powder is a huge improvement to their line because it introduces 6 new shades, including additional darker powders so everyone can find their ideal match. Now there are 25 different shades of pressed powder to choose from.

When there's a larger selection of shades to choose from, women are more likely to find the exact match to their skin tone. Even the best beauty blender in the world can't hide when the shade is wrong. Younique reviews are positive for making it easier for women to find their true shade. It has never been easier for people to look flawless 24/7.

Clean beauty is important to women, and this new formula is made with plant-based ingredients. It's made with all the right ingredients to be a welcome addition to their makeup bags. When women use Younique products, they don't need to rely on filters to look like a supermodel.