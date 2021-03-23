Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
February 23, 2021, 8.30 p.m
Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market
The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (SEK denominated Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Capital Notes issue) to trading in a regulated market.
Name of issue: Ålandsbanken SEK 300,000,000 Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Capital Notes
ISIN code: SE0013360153
Issue amount: SEK 300,000,000
The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website:
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-programme
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505