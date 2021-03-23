Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

February 23, 2021, 8.30 p.m

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (SEK denominated Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Capital Notes issue) to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken SEK 300,000,000 Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Capital Notes

ISIN code: SE0013360153



Issue amount: SEK 300,000,000

The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website:

https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-programme

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505