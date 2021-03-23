Aspocomp has published its Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2020

English Finnish





Aspocomp Group Plc, Annual Financial Report, March 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.





Aspocomp Group Plc has published today its Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement for the year 2020.



The Annual Report contains Aspocomp’s Financial Statements, Report of the Board of Directors and Auditor’s Report for 2020. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file. The Annual Report including official audited Financial Statements in Finnish and the attached English translation are also available on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/annual report.



In addition to the official audited Financial Statements, Aspocomp's Annual Report in Finnish has also been published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML) file on a voluntary basis. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit. The ESEF format Annual Report in Finnish is attached to this release as an XHTML file.



Further, Aspocomp’s Corporate Governance Statement 2020 has been published. The attached document is also available on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/governance.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





