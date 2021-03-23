Teleste Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Harju

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 23.3.2021 at 09:00 EET
Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Harju, Esa
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210318103309_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-19
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction:
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,151 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,151 Volume weighted average price: N/A
TELESTE CORPORATION
Additional information:
SVP HR Tuomas Vanne tel.+358 2 2605 611
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.teleste.com