Teleste Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Rinnevaara

English Finnish





TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 23.3.2021 AT 09:00 EET





Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rinnevaara, Jukka

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210318101920_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-19

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,657 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,657 Volume weighted average price: N/A





TELESTE CORPORATION





Additional information:

SVP HR Tuomas Vanne tel.+358 2 2605 611



