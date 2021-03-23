Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 23 March 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:

Siem Industries S.A. which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem announced that, on 22 March 2021, it sold 4,000,000 shares in Subsea 7 S.A. (OSE symbol SUBC), at a price of NOK90.9946 per share. Following this transaction, the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries SA. in Subsea 7 S.A. is 69,035,377.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.



