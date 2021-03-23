Construction contract (Uusmäe apartment houses)

English Estonian

Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), a Nordecon Group company, entered into a contract with Saku Korterid OÜ for the construction of apartment buildings in Uusmäe district located in the centre of Saku.

The value of the contract is 3.4 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed in April 2022.

