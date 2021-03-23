English French Dutch

ageas SA/NV organises Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will take place in the

ageas SA/NV headquarters, rue du Marquis 1, 1000 Brussels on 22 April 2021 at 10:30 am.

Ageas published the following documents in relation to this Extraordinary General Meeting on its website, www.ageas.com :

the convening notice, together with the agenda;

a specimen proxy form;

the special Board of Directors report in accordance with Article 7:199 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

The special Board of Directors report on the amendment of the purpose clause prepared in accordance with Article 7:154 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code

Given the current situation and the measures installed by the Belgian government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 or coronavirus, Ageas calls on its shareholders to take this into account. Furthermore, it is Ageas’s experience from previous years that the meeting does not attain the required quorum – a representation of at least 50% of the capital. Therefore, this first Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 22 April 2021 is unlikely to be able to make valid decisions. If the required attendance quorum for this meeting would not be met, Ageas will issue an invitation to a second Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders together with the invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ageas SA / NV on 17 April 2021. Both meetings will take place on Wednesday 19 May 2021.

Any questions relating to this Meeting may be sent to general.meeting@ageas.com .

