English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 23 MARCH 2021 AT 9:30 AM (EET)

CEO presentation at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021

Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held today, 23 March 2021, at 1:00 p.m. (EET) in Helsinki, Finland. It will not be possible to participate in the meeting at the meeting venue, but participation will take place in a manner described in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021.

A pre-recorded AGM CEO presentation is available at www.cargotec.com/agm. In addition, Cargotec’s CEO Mika Vehviläinen will after the AGM hold a presentation to the shareholders participating in the AGM video stream. The presentation material is available at www.cargotec.com/agm. A video recording of the presentation is available at the same address within the coming days.

Presentations focus on Cargotec’s financial results in 2020, Konecranes merger, Cargotec’s path to be a 1.5 degree company, and sustainability as a business opportunity. Presentations do not include any material new information.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084, hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com