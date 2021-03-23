English Finnish Swedish

Stock Exchange Release

23 March 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia's Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 published

Aktia has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report 2020. The report is available at www.aktia.com/en/annual-and-sustainability-report2020. The Annual and Sustainability Report comprises Aktia's business review, the corporate responsibility report, the report by the Board of Directors, the financial statements for 2020, and the corporate governance report. Aktia’s non-financial report is included in the report by the Board of Directors.

Aktia’s Capital and Risk Management Report 2020 and Remuneration Report 2020 for the governing bodies of Aktia Bank Plc have also been published at the same time. All documents are available on the company website www.aktia.com.

The Annual and Sustainability Report, the Capital and Risk Management Report and the Remuneration Report are also attached to this release.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 930 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA).





