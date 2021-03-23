Thin Wafer Market revenue to cross USD 9.5 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Thin Wafer Market by Thickness (>200μm, 100μm - 199μm, 50μm - 99μm, 30μm - 49μm, 10μm - 29μm, <10μm), Wafer Size (100 mm, 125 mm, 200 mm, 300 mm), Process (Temporary Bonding & Debonding, Carrier-less Approach/Taiko Process), Application (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors, Memory, Radio-Frequency (RF) Devices, Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Interposers, Logic), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of thin wafer will cross $9.5 billion by 2027.

The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for AI-chipsets in the automotive sector. AI-chipsets are based on thin wafer technology, which offers high-performance, energy efficiency, and a smaller footprint suitable in an automotive environment. Adding to this, OEMs in the automotive industry are focusing on the development of ADAS, self-driving & autonomous vehicles, and improving road safety. This will result in companies emphasizing on autonomous system technologies that offer high reliability and performance solutions, increasing the demand for AI-based chipsets and modules.

The 50 μm - 99 μm segment in the thin wafer market is anticipated to witness 7% growth rate till 2027 led by the increasing adoption of thin wafers with a 50 μm - 99 μm thickness range to manufacture power semiconductors. Power semiconductor components, such as MOSFETs and IGBTs, require a wafer thickness of around 50 μm to 55 μm on silicon wafers. This reduced thickness achieves high energy efficiency and improved device stability in power semiconductors. In addition, the growing trend of High-Volume Manufacturing (HVM) among silicon wafers manufacturers with thickness ranging from 50 μm to 100 μm will further boost the market expansion.

The thin wafer market from 300 mm held around 8% of the market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Silicon wafers with 300 mm diameters offer a greater yield to achieve economies of scale and increase the profitability of the enterprises operating in the wafer fabrication sector. Companies are therefore focusing on adding new 300 mm operational facilities, fueling the market size.

The logic application segment in the thin wafer market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021 to 2027 impelled by the rising acceptance of logic ICs from data centers and High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications. In logic devices, thinning technology is preferred to achieve high-speed processing and reconfigurations. According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the revenue generated from the sales of logic-based semiconductors accounted for USD 113.42 billion in 2020 and is poised to showcase 7.1% y-o-y growth, accounting for USD 121.50 billion in 2021. The ever-increasing global sales of logic-based devices will further provide new opportunities for thin wafer manufacturers in the coming years.

The Europe thin wafer market is expected to expand at more than 6.5% CAGR by 2027 owing to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers in the region such as Siltronic AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Nexperia, STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries, and X-fab, among others. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives along with funding activities will further accelerate the market opportunities for thin wafer manufacturing in Europe.

Some of the key players operating in the thin wafer market include SK Siltron Co., Ltd., SOITEC, Siltronic AG, Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., UniversityWafer, Inc., SUMCO CORPORATION, Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc., and GlobalWafers, among others. Companies are focusing on establishing long-term contracts with foundry players, IDMs, and OSATs to achieve a competitive advantage in the market.

Some major findings of the thin wafer market report include:

The proliferation of temporary bonding and debonding technology for manufacturing compact semiconductor components will drive the market value. The temporary bonding & debonding process improves the miniaturization property and delivers improved mechanical support in handling the solution for ultra-thin wafers.

Rising demand for epitaxial wafers and Silicon-on-Insulator (SoI) wafers developed in 125 mm wafer sizes will bring new opportunities for the market demand during the forecast timeline. High requirements for customized thin wafers from various enterprises will further augment the thin wafer market growth.

Increasing advancements in new memory technologies, such as 3D stacked memory, LPDDR5, and solid-state storage, are predicted to propel the adoption of thin wafers in the coming years. Semiconductor memory manufacturers are focusing on accepting thin wafer technology to gain demand in enterprise and client applications, which will foster the market revenue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the raw material supply chain for semiconductor silicon wafer manufacturers across the globe. Market leaders are highly dependent on China for procuring raw materials & components to manufacture semiconductor chipsets and ICs. To fix supply chain issues, companies are establishing new production facilities in their countries and other regions, adding new opportunities to regional raw material suppliers during the forecast timeframe.





Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Thin Wafer Market Insights

3.1 Industry Segmentation

3.2 Impact analysis of corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material supplier

3.3.2 Manufacturer

3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4 End use OEMs

3.3.5 Vendor Matrix

3.4 Wafer size evolution

3.5 Equipment involved in wafer manufacturing

3.6 Technology and innovation landscape

3.6.1 Process involved in thin silicon wafer:

3.6.2 Recent developments

3.6.2.1 Processing technique for fabrication of ultra-thin wafer

3.6.2.2 Temporary polymer bonding used in thin wafer manufacturing

3.6.2.3 Thin wafer cleaning system (ACM Research):

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.2 Pitfall & challenges

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s Analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

