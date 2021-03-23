Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Helsinki, FINLAND

EEZY PLC  --  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  --  23 MARCH 2021 AT 10.30

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Plc has received on 22 March 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 30 % on 22 March 2021. 

NoHo Partners Plc’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

 % of
shares and voting rights		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments		Total of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached29.40%029.40%24 849 375
Position of previous notification (if applicable)   -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40003223267 304 881029.40%0
SUBTOTAL A7 304 88129.40%

The holdings of NoHo Partners Plc in Eezy Plc were 30.27% on 9 September 2020 when trading of Eezy Plc began on the Nasdaq Helsinki main market.


Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913