EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 23 MARCH 2021 AT 10.30

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Plc has received on 22 March 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 30 % on 22 March 2021.

NoHo Partners Plc’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 29.40% 0 29.40% 24 849 375 Position of previous notification (if applicable) -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000322326 7 304 881 0 29.40% 0 SUBTOTAL A 7 304 881 29.40%

The holdings of NoHo Partners Plc in Eezy Plc were 30.27% on 9 September 2020 when trading of Eezy Plc began on the Nasdaq Helsinki main market.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 306 9913



