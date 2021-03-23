English Finnish

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 23 MARCH 2021 AT 10:33

Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Papunen, Pasi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20210322224703_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 40,000 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi