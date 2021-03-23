English Finnish

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 23 MARCH 2021 AT 10:36

Eezy Plc’s key persons invest nearly EUR 1.1 million in the company

Group of Eezy’s key persons have made a notable investment in the company by buying a total of over 210,000 of the company’s shares worth nearly EUR 1.1 million. The buyers included members of Eezy’s Management Team and Board of Directors, franchise entrepreneurs and certain other key employees. The shares were sold by company’s largest shareholder NoHo Partners Plc which offered a limited amount of shares to Eezy’s key persons.

“We wanted to offer this opportunity to Eezy’s key persons to commit even further to the company. Eezy is a leader in the HR Services Market and the interest shown by management and franchise entrepreneurs is a clear sign of commitment to the company and its future”, NoHo Partners’ Chairman of the Board Timo Laine says.

The share purchases are not tied to any incentive or bonus schemes.

“I’m really happy that our key persons utilized this opportunity offered by NoHo to purchase our shares. Investing to our company is a sign of commitment and a recognition of trust despite of the challenging times surrounding us. The increased holdings of our staff and franchise entrepreneurs supports our value creation well”, comments Eezy’s CEO Sami Asikainen.





Further information, please contact:

Sami Asikainen

CEO

sami.asikainen@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



