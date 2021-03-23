Grape Seed Extracts Market to hit $227 million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Grape Seed Extracts Market value is expected to cross USD 227 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing consumer inclination towards health & wellness coupled with favourable antioxidant, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties of product will escalate the product demand.

Increasing inclination towards products that contain natural and healthy ingredients coupled with favourable government guidelines to improve the nutrition intake among people will fuel grape seed extracts industry demand. Key health benefits including reduction of risk of chronic venous insufficiency, atherosclerosis, obesity, hypertension, cancers, diabetes, and retinopathy will proliferate the industry share. Besides, high R&D investments for developing potential uses of grape seed extracts in various industries will propel business expansion.

Global grape seed extracts market from cosmetics & personal care segment is set to register over 7.8% CAGR through 2027. Increasing product demand for production of soaps, sunscreen, antidandruff, oral care, antimicrobial, and skin conditioning agents will propel segment growth. Antioxidant property of product helps in increasing cell turnover and collagen synthesis which helps in reducing oxidization and increasing the suppleness of skin. Moreover, strong demand for natural ingredients in skin care and hair care products will spur the overall industry size.

Some major findings of the grape seed extracts market report include:

Rising prevalence of chronic venous insufficiency, vision problems, diabetes, cholesterol problems, cancer, and other health issues among both geriatric & young populace has boosted the demand for functional food products. This will support the market trends.

Surge in demand for plant-based ingredients in personal care & cosmetic formulations owing to increasing consumer knowledge and favourable labelling norms will boost product penetration.

Key benefits of grape seed extracts to fight against skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema will spur the industry size.

Utilization of microencapsulation and nanoencapsulation technique in functional food and beverage industry will promulgate the overall market growth.

Grape seed extracts industry from food & beverage application incurred the highest CAGR and the sector is further anticipated to witness significant gains due to rising consumer demand for health drinks and nutritious food products.

Europe grape seed extracts market is anticipated to register more than 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. The region is characterized by strong potential market for cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and fortified foods & beverage products. High consumer health consciousness, penetration of clean label movement, and adoption of vegan lifestyle will spur the product demand in the region. Technological advancements and adoption of encapsulation techniques by manufacturers in the region will enable the development of grape seed extracts infused food, beverage, and pharmaceutical supplements. Consumer demand for replacement of synthetic ingredients with natural ingredients in cosmetics will fuel the product penetration.

Manufacturers are engaged in strategic expansion initiatives including partnerships, acquisitions, joint ventures, digitization, R & D activities to improve their market share and compete with major players. Some of the key players operating in the grape seed extracts market includes Botanic Innovations LLC, Polyphenolics, Nexira, Naturex, Ajinomoto OmniChem, Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt Ltd, Fancy India Corp, Phyto Life sciences Ltd, Natac, and JF Natural.

