Global Internet Security Market Report 2020-2024: Rapid Adoption of BYOD Policy & Growing Need for Secure and Compliant Cloud Solutions

The internet security market is poised to grow by $ 20.41 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the rapid adoption of BYOD policy, the growing need for secure and compliant cloud solutions and an increasing number of advanced and sophisticated threats.
The reports on the internet security market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The internet security market analysis includes solution segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the growing popularity of managed security service providers (MSSP) as one of the prime reasons driving the internet security market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of security solutions in connected retail chain and growing use of single-sign-on (SSO) will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading internet security market vendors that include AO Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Also, the internet security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Value Chain Analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Segment Analysis
- Market Size 2019
- Market Outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Threat of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market Segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Products - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Services - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Market Opportunity by Solution
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic Segmentation
- Geographic Comparison
- North America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Apac - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Mea - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024
- Key Leading Countries
- Market Opportunity by Geography
- Market Drivers - Demand Led Growth
- Market Challenges
- Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape Disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Market Positioning of Vendors
- Ao Kaspersky Lab
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Nortonlifelock Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- Sophos Ltd.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Appendix
