Global Internet Security Market Report 2020-2024: Rapid Adoption of BYOD Policy & Growing Need for Secure and Compliant Cloud Solutions

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet Security Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The internet security market is poised to grow by $ 20.41 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rapid adoption of BYOD policy, the growing need for secure and compliant cloud solutions and an increasing number of advanced and sophisticated threats.

The reports on the internet security market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The internet security market analysis includes solution segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the growing popularity of managed security service providers (MSSP) as one of the prime reasons driving the internet security market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of security solutions in connected retail chain and growing use of single-sign-on (SSO) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading internet security market vendors that include AO Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Also, the internet security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Value Chain Analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Segment Analysis

Market Size 2019

Market Outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market Segments

Comparison by Solution

Products - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Services - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Market Opportunity by Solution

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic Segmentation

Geographic Comparison

North America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Apac - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Mea - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Key Leading Countries

Market Opportunity by Geography

Market Drivers - Demand Led Growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape

Landscape Disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Market Positioning of Vendors

Ao Kaspersky Lab

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nortonlifelock Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Appendix

