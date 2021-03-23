Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market 2021-2025 - Major Players Featured IncludeAstronics, ITT, Crane, Collins Aerospace, and Buhler Motor

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft seat actuation system market size is projected to grow from USD 496 million in 2020 to USD 763 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The market is driven by various factors, such as an increase in demand for premium economy seats and maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft.

The aircraft seat actuation system market includes major players Astronics Corporation (US), ITT Inc. (US), Crane Co. (US), Collins Aerospace (US), and Buhler Motor GmbH (Germany).

These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft seat actuation system production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.

Electromechanical: The largest segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market, by type.

The electromechanical segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the electromechanical segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market can be attributed to the application of electromechanical actuation system for both linear and rotary mechanism.

OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market, by end user.

Based on end user, the OEM segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period. The growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market can be attributed to the increased demand for customized aircraft that are fitted with various components as retrofitting existing aircraft is a cumbersome process for airlines.

Rotary wing: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market, by aircraft type.

Based on the aircraft type, the rotary wing segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period. The rotary wing segment includes only helicopters. Over the past few years, countries such as the US, France, Russia, and Italy have made considerable investments in the commercial sector.

Russian helicopters have been focusing to promote its chopper Ansat for the civilian market in India. In addition, the increase in government budgets for VIP/VVIP transport has enabled the procurement of new aircraft, including helicopters, which is expected to drive the rotary wing segment.

First-class and economy class: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market, by seat class.

Based on the seat class, the first class and economy class segments are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period. First-class seats are one of the most expensive classes among all the classes of seats that airlines provide.

The first class includes large reclining seats with more legroom and width than other classes to suites with a fully reclining seat, workstation, and an entertainment system surrounded by privacy dividers. Hence, increasing demand of IFEC systems drives this segment. High demand for economy class seats is witnessed with the growth of LCC aircraft. LCCs provide air travel at a minimum cost, as they do not have meal services included in the ticket price.

Passenger control unit: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market, by component.

Based on component, the passenger control unit segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period. The growth of the passenger control unit segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market can be attributed to the retrofitting of existing aircraft.

North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft seat actuation system market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft seat actuation system market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced seating system in the region. The increasing use of technology in aircraft presents several opportunities for aircraft seating technology manufacturers.

Leading aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company and Bombardier, and major aircraft system and component manufacturers, such as Collins Aerospace, Astronics Corporation, ITT Inc., and Crane Co. are headquartered in North America. Some of the largest commercial airlines (based on fleet size), such as American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, Inc., and United Airlines, are also headquartered in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements in Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems

Growing Demand for Seats Installed with Ifec Systems

Increasing Number of Premium Economy Seats

Maintenance & Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft

Restraints

Fewer Profitable Airlines due to the COVID-19 Crisis

Regulatory Frameworks and Certifications

Opportunities

Rise of Low-Cost Airlines

Growing Urban Air Mobility Platform

Challenges

Mandate to Install 16G Seats in All Aircraft

Design and Integration of Passenger Control Unit

Leakage Issues in Hydraulic and Pneumatic Actuators

Delay in Aircraft Deliveries

Power Density and Efficiency of Electronic Components

Economic Challenges Faced by the Aviation Industry due to COVID-19

Companies Mentioned

Astronics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Buhler Motor GmbH

Collins Aerospace

Crane Co.

Elektro-Metall Export GmbH

GGI Solutions

Imagik International Corporation

Inflight Peripherals Ltd.

ITT Inc.

Kid-Systeme GmbH

Kyntec Corporation

Kyntronics

Leeair, Inc.

Maxon Motor Ag

Meggitt plc

Mesag-System Ag

Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc.

Moog Inc.

Nook Industries, Inc.

Portescap

Precipart

Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd.

Rollon Spa

Safran Electronics & Defense

Testworks Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksew4u