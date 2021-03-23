North America Grain Processing Equipment Market Report 2021

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Grain Processing Equipment Market By Mode of Operation (Semi-Automatic and Automatic), By Machine Type (Processing and Pre-Processing), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Grain Processing Equipment Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026



Grains were first natively cultivated by ancient humans. With evolution, many developments have been done by humans in the cultivation and production of grains. With time, cereal and grains were produced & used for trade-off and for the barter system. Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economy of any country.

The Food and Agricultural Organization reported that about 60% of the population across the globe is employed in agriculture. Grains are the necessary source of food across the world. Several types of dishes can be made using grains. Once the grain is harvested from the field, they pass through various processes like cleaning, hulling, grading, etc., then it reaches to the consumers.



Agricultural machinery category includes Grain and seed cleaning tools. These types of equipment are helpful for the farmers to increase their crop yield as they can easily harvest their crop, which in turn, surges their profit margins. The grain & seed cleaning equipment is very beneficial in the agricultural process since it can reduce the turnaround time required post crop harvesting. With the help of equipment, seed and grain processing can be increased. These machines are of various types as per the operation and kind of crop.

