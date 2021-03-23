Global Face Makeup Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2021-2026 Featuring L'Oreal, LVMH, Coty, Kao & Oriflame

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Makeup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global face makeup market was worth US$ 42.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global face makeup market will to continue to grow during 2021-2026.

Face makeup refers to a subset of cosmetics which are applied for concealing imperfections of the facial skin including pores, dark spots, wrinkles, freckles and blemishes. Everyday application of face makeup is regarded harmful for the skin as it can result in acne cosmetica which causes blockage of the pores.

Owing to this, the demand for halal, natural and organic face makeup products has proliferated as they provide moisturizing, anti-septic, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Breakup by Product Type:



On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as foundation, face powder, blush, concealer, bronzer and others. At present, foundation accounts for the majority of the market share, representing the most popular product type. Foundation helps in giving the skin a uniform finish, thereby making the skin appear even.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Based on distribution channel, the global face makeup market is segregated as supermarkets/hypermarkets, speciality stores, pharmacies, online stores and others.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, Europe enjoys the leading position in the global face makeup market due to the rising demand for natural, herbal as well as organic face makeup products in the region. Other markets include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several international as well as regional manufacturers who are competing in terms of prices and quality. Some of the key players which are operating in the market include:

Global Face Makeup Market Drivers:

Over the recent years, consumers have become conscious about their physical appearance due to which they are preferring products which can help them enhance their inherent beauty and highlight certain features. This has contributed in boosting the overall growth of the global face makeup market.

Rising consumption of BB and CC creams across the globe is another major trend providing a thrust to the market growth. These creams offer multi-functional benefits, therefore reducing the time and effort required for skincare.

The influence of social media and the emerging trend of selfie has led to an increase in the interest of consumers for face makeup products, particularly amongst the young population. Moreover, constant product innovations by manufacturers coupled with aggressive promotions have contributed to the growth of the market.

Growing trend of highlighting as well as contouring has created a positive outlook for the face makeup products, especially in the developed regions. This can be attributed to the fact that contouring helps in slimming down the chin, nose, forehead and other parts of the face, while highlighting aids in providing a healthy glow to the skin.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global face makeup market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global face makeup market?

What are the key regions in the global face makeup market?

Which are the popular product types in the global face makeup market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global face makeup market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global face makeup market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global face makeup market?

What is the structure of the global face makeup market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global face makeup market?

How is face makeup manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Face Makeup Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Foundation

6.2 Face Powder

6.3 Blush

6.4 Concealer

6.5 Bronzer

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.3 Pharmacies

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Others



9 Face Makeup Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

L'Oreal

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

Oriflame

