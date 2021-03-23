Global ACL Reconstruction Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 5% from 2020 to 2028; QMI

Pune, India, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market without the COVID-19 impact was valued at USD 4,257.38 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period till 2028. ACL reconstruction is a surgery done to replace a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which is a major ligament in the knee. ACL injuries commonly occur in sportspersons, and they are often caused by a sudden stop or change in direction that can occur in sports such as basketball, downhill skiing, football, soccer, and gymnastics.

The surgery for ACL injury includes reconstruction and repairing the ACL. ACL reconstruction surgery is done using a graft to replace the ligament. The most popular grafts are autographs that are obtained from the healthy tissues of the patient, such as a kneecap tendon or a hamstring tendon. On the other hand, the repair surgery is usually done only in the case of an avulsion fracture.

The purpose of ACL surgery is to restore normal or almost normal stability in the knee and the level of function prior to the knee injury, reduce the loss of function in the knee, and avoid injury or degeneration of other knee structures. In non-surgical treatment, progressive physical therapy and rehabilitation are used to bring the condition of the knee back to its pre-injury status and inform the patient about how to avoid instability. This can be complemented using a hinged knee brace.

The major factors that are contributing to the growth of the global ACL reconstruction market are the rising number of sports-related injuries globally. For instance, according to the Sports Science Orthopaedics Clinic, the number of posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injuries recorded is almost 1/10 of the number of ACL injuries recorded in the U.S. every year. Moreover, the launch and addition of novel methods and devices are also contributing to the growth of the global ACL reconstruction market. For example, Amplitude Surgical commercially launched ACLip in 2017, which is an innovation for ACL reconstruction.

Apart from these, increasing geriatric population and obesity, coupled with a rise in various diseases, are expected to drive the growth of the market. Also, continuous R&D activities for the development of new technology for treatment are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, Fuse Medical unveiled a new Sterizo Complete Knee Replacement System. It is the latest technology that provides a wide variety of sizes and multi-stabilizing options, such as 'Cruciate Held,' 'Ultra Congruent Anterior Stabilized', and 'Poster Stabilized’. This technology is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the ACL reconstruction market.

Some Noted Developments Considered in the Report:

In September 2020, Ethicon, a part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, launched a novel, easy-to-use staple line reinforcement device for bariatric, thoracic, and general surgery. It offers significant improvements in ease of use, functionality, and efficiency.

In February 2019, CONMED Corporation acquired the privately-held Buffalo Filter LLC (Buffalo Filter) from Filtration Group. Buffalo Filter is the market leader in surgical smoke evacuation technologies and has a comprehensive product portfolio that includes smoke evacuation pencils, smoke evacuators, and laparoscopic solutions. This comprehensive product portfolio would be helpful for CONMED Corporation in improving its business prospects.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Device Industry

QMI team has closely monitored the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical devices industry, and it has been observed that the demand for medical devices have increased during COVID-19 pandemic. These medical devices include life supporting machine, oxygen generator, monitors, and other devices used in primary medical treatment. With an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies continues to increase both from healthcare professionals and civil population for precautionary steps. These are mentioned and analysed in this report in details.

Global ACL Reconstruction Market, by Graft Type

Based on the graft type, the ACL reconstruction market has been segmented into autograft and allograft. Among these two segments, the allograft segment captured the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to remain the largest segment till the forecast period. In allograft, the surgical time and hospital stay is shorter. Allograft tissue transplants are not rejected by the body unlike organ transplantation, and so it is not important to use medications to suppress the body's immune response.

The autograft surgery involves tissue from the patient and not the donor. It may be a hamstring tendon or part of the patellar tendon. The allograft ACL reconstruction enables the harvesting of the Achilles tendon or the patellar tendon with bone blocks from a corpse.

Global ACL Reconstruction Market, by Fixation Type

Based on the fixation type, the market has been bifurcated into femoral and tibial. Among these two segments, the tibial fixation type segment of the global ACL reconstruction market captured the largest share in 2020, and it is anticipated to remain the largest segment till the forecast period. Tibial fixation can help prevent possible problems of free graft in the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), such as the removal of the grafting tunnel before healing or the rupture of the ligament. Different implants have been reported to have been used for tibial side fixation.

Global ACL Reconstruction Market, by End User

Based on the end user, the global market is classified into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment of the global ACL reconstruction market captured the largest market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain the largest segment till the forecast period. The availability of basic initial facilities required for patients in hospitals and their availability in an emergency condition are a few factors that are contributing to the growth of the hospital segment.

Global ACL Reconstruction Market, by Region

Based on regions, the global ACL reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America was dominating the global ACL reconstruction market in 2020. The factors that are contributing to the growth of the market in North America include the presence of key market players in the region and increased surgical reconstruction carried out for ruptured ACL in the knee. About 60,000 to 75,000 ACL reconstructions are done annually in the United States. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. This is due to a rise in geriatric population in the region and increasing focus on sports activities, which may lead to various injuries.

Some Major Findings of the ACL Reconstruction Market Report Include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis, along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries.

An in-depth global ACL reconstruction market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of the major key market players operating in the global ACL reconstruction market, which include CONMED Corporation, Wright Medical N.V, Meira Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, DJO Global Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and CITIEFFE S.R.L., among others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that include analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global ACL reconstruction market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global ACL reconstruction market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 166 pages with 71 market data tables and 99 figures & charts from the report, “ACL Reconstruction Market, By Fixation (Femoral and Tibial), Graft Type (Autograft and Allograft), End-User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) By Region – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).



