Extended Reality (XR) Markets, 2026 by Component (Hardware, Software), Device Type (Mobile, Personal Computer), User (Single-User, Multi-User), Application (AR, VR, MR), Delivery Model

The Extended Reality (XR) Market size is projected to reach USD 905.71 Bn by 2027, from USD 26.05 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 66.02% during 2021-2027.

The Extended Reality (XR) Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by component, by type, by delivery model, by end user, by Application, by Industry. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing application market segments.

It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.



Extended Reality (XR) Market Scope and Market Size



Extended Reality (XR) Market is segmented by component, by type, by delivery model, by end user, by Application, by Industry. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Extended Reality (XR) Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.



The research covers the current and historic Extended Reality (XR) Market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation HP Reveal, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Accenture, Agile Lens, Tata Exlsi ,Fujitsu Ltd, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET



5. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Software

5.4. Services



6. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Mobile

6.3. PC

6.4. Headset



7. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Single-User

7.3. Multi-User



8. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY DELIVERY MODEL

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Consumer engagement

8.3. Business engagement



9. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9.1. Introduction

9.2. AR

9.3. VR

9.4. MR



10. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY INDUSTRY

10.1. Retail

10.2. Education

10.3. Industrial & manufacturing

10.4. Healthcare

10.5. Media & entertainment

10.6. Gaming

10.7. Aerospace & defense

10.8. Others



11. EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11.1. North America

11.1.1. U.S.

11.1.2. Canada

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Germany

11.2.2. U.K.

11.2.3. France

11.2.4. Rest of Europe

11.3. Asia Pacific

11.3.1. China

11.3.2. Japan

11.3.3. India

11.3.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

11.4. Rest of the World

11.4.1. Middle East

11.4.2. Africa



12. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Top Companies Ranking

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Recent Developments

12.4.1. New Product Launch

12.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

12.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Qualcomm Incorporated

13.2. NVIDIA Corporation

13.3. HP Reveal

13.4. Intel Corporation

13.5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

13.6. Microsoft Corporation

13.7. Accenture

13.8. Agile Lens

13.9. Tata Exlsi

13.10. Fujitsu Ltd.



