09:45 London, 11:45 Helsinki, 23 March 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES

On 29 May 2020 and on 12 March 2021, Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or the "Company") released information regarding directed share issues without consideration relating to acquiring additional ownership in certain South African mining assets.

Afarak has today executed the directed share issues relating to transaction and total of 7,088,608 treasury shares have been transferred in such a way that the shares are not anymore held by the Company or by its subsidiary.

After the execution, 6,073,991 treasury shares shall remain in the possession of Afarak, representing approximately 2.41 per cent of the total shares and votes of the Company.

Helsinki, March 23, 2021

