Quest Hypercharges Performance Monitoring of Hybrid Operations with Broadest, Deepest Foglight Solution Launch

New powerful cloud capabilities simplify complex IT environments to meet customers wherever they are on their cloud journey



Provides clear visibility into the execution of the hybrid organizations’ operations strategy, including both real-time and historical database performance issues

Offers an exceptionally broad selection of popular database, virtual infrastructure, and cloud platforms to help organizations effectively migrate to the cloud

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced new capabilities for Foglight Evolve and Foglight Performance Investigator for Microsoft Azure SQL Database to enable customers to modernize and manage their data operations as they migrate workloads to the cloud. With the latest enhancements, including market-differentiated support for the most popular databases, virtual infrastructure, and cloud platforms such as Google Cloud and IBM Cloud, Foglight cements its status as the broadest and deepest performance monitoring and optimization solution for the hybrid enterprise. This allows customers to determine which workloads can and should be migrated to the cloud and what target service tiers are required, providing customers with flexibility wherever they are on their cloud journey. The Foglight solutions, a fundamental components of Quest’s recently unified Information Systems Management (ISM) portfolio, now combine to offer organizations the ability to perform even more comprehensive in-depth analysis and investigation of database activity and resource consumption available.



Organizations today are offered a myriad of public cloud and private cloud options, and moving data and workloads to the cloud is a trend that is even expected to speed up post-pandemic, according to Gartner . As IT environments grow increasingly complex, it is important that businesses take a proactive approach to planning and managing cloud adoption and the migration to heterogeneous databases to avoid loss of control across costs and critical service levels expected by their customers residing both inside and outside the organization.

Quest is addressing this challenge through major product enhancements in its Foglight solution line that help businesses achieve the modern needs of IT. To meet the increasing demand for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) monitoring and optimization, Quest has expanded its cloud coverage by adding full GCP support in Foglight Evolve 9.3 . Additionally, to address the increased focus on Infrastructure-as-Code, Foglight Evolve introduced a comprehensive and simple workload and cost management tool for Kubernetes environments.

To increase visibility, Foglight for Databases released new powerful functionalities to its most popular feature, Performance Investigator (PI) for Azure SQL Database . The unique analysis toolset for database professionals is now available for Azure SQL Single database and Elastic Pools, and provides deep visibility into complex database performance challenges. The multidimensional analysis enables users to drill down, slice and dice workload data, and get a clear view into performance bottlenecks. Another key benefit of the enhanced PI feature is the ability to see how the actual workload compares with the automated Foglight baseline range, which is based on a smart machine learning technique that defines the expected workload behavior at different time periods.

“Data is at the heart of digital transformation, and as businesses continue their shift to the cloud, there is a need to modernize the management of that data. Ensuring a deep level of performance monitoring for the breadth of the hybrid environment is imperative to detecting and solving key challenges for our customers,“ said Heath Thompson, president and GM of ISM for Quest Software. “Only those hybrid operation strategies can actually result in gaining a competitive advantage for businesses that have detailed visibility into the execution, service level maintenance, and the ability to control costs while overcoming IT skills gaps. Our reimagined Foglight solution line gives unparalleled visibility into database and hybrid infrastructure performance and cost optimizations that enables high performance of critical systems to empower the data driven enterprise.“



Foglight Evolve and Foglight for Databases are available immediately on Quest.com, in the Azure marketplace and through the Quest channel program. For more information, go here .

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge, from database and systems management to Active Directory and Office 365 management and cybersecurity resilience. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com.

Media Contacts:

Andrea Ipolyi

Quest Global PR

+36 1 398 6700

andrea.ipolyi@quest.com



Katie Hyman

Highwire Public Relations

M: 707 291 1469

Quest@highwirepr.com

