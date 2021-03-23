Global Carpets and Rugs Market 2021-2024 - Retail and Production Site Closures, and Drop in Construction Activity Hurts Carpets and Rugs Business

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carpets and Rugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Carpets and Rugs is projected to exceed US$ 41 billion by 2024, driven by the unflinching recovery of the construction industry over the last couple of years in most countries across the world; and the growing preference for modular carpet solutions.

Gracing folktales from Russia to Iraq, the magical heritage of carpets & rugs has today evolved into a commonplace, widely accepted and preferred type of floor covering and interior embellishment cherished for its ageless beauty and mythical lure.

Few of the functional benefits of carpeted flooring driving adoption rates in the market include higher thermal resistance/R-value and the ensuing energy efficiency benefits; lower noise and sound acoustic effects; improved air quality given carpets' low VOC emitting characteristics as against engineered hardwood which leak formaldehyde; imparts elegance and style; less labor intensive installation and low maintenance load.

Carpets are also safer with reduced risk of slip-and-fall accidents, a feature benefit that is driving adoption in the growing number of senior housing facilities. Other major factors also influencing growth include sustained demand for wall-to-wall carpeting solutions in Wool, Nylon, Polyester, Olefin (Polypropylene) and Triexta; rising prominence of eco-friendly carpets made from natural and biodegradable renewable fibers; and strong replacement demand supported by innovations in styles, colors, patterns, designs and textures keeps consumer interest alive.

The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide, supported by cold climatic conditions that make warm and comfortable carpets the preferred flooring choice. The U.S ranks as the largest producer of flooring carpets with a 27.1% share in 2018.

Carpeted flooring in the U.S. accounts for 44% share in the flooring market, while in Europe and Asia the figures average to 25% and 6% respectively Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a projected CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period, supported by the robust demand for decorative and ornamental area rugs rather than carpeted flooring.

Rugs in Asia have a rich cultural heritage and are widely perceived as vital for adding atmosphere, comfort and style to rooms in a home. Popular types of area rugs in the region include living room rugs, bedroom rugs, shag rugs, office rugs, wool rugs, braided rugs, and all flooring rugs.

Presence of leading carpet manufacturing countries such as China and India, rapid urbanization, expanding base of middle class population and the corresponding rise in demand for well provisioned and furnished houses, lifestyle upgrades and increased spending on home furnishings and interiors are major growth factors in the region.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Retail and Production Site Closures, and Drop in Construction Activity Hurts Carpets and Rugs Business

Carpets: The Age-Old Visually Appealing and Long-Lasting Floor Covering Option

Historical Perspective

Classification by Production Weave

Asian Markets to Turbocharge Growth

Global Carpet Production Landscape

Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East

Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?

Floor Covering Market: A Review

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Carpet Trends for 2021

Advent of Innovative Technologies Drive Market Growth

Carpet Manufacturers Continue to Offer the Best Performance Attributes in their Products

Carpets Designed for Cleaner Environment

Innovations Continue to Drive Growth

Self-Cleaning Carpets

Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets

Stain Resistant Carpets

Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets

Select New Innovative Models

Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions: A Noticeable Trend

Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development

Growing Sales of Higher End Carpets in the Residential Segment Benefit Market Expansion

Premium Luxury Rugs Garner Interest

Recent Decor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for Different Rooms Spur Demand

Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales

Carpet Runners & Area Rugs

Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the Consumers

Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and Digital Presence

Online Sales Channel Gains Share

Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand

Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention

Rise in Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Growth

Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets

Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles

Drop in Hospitality Industry Hits Demand for Carpets and Rugs

Carpet Fiber Trends

Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum

Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand

CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies

Carpets Find Increasing Use in Transport Sector

Favorable Demographic Trends and Macro Drivers Strengthen Market Prospects

Retailers Change Strategies to Adapt to Millennials

Expanding Global Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Rising Standards of Living

