Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Report 2020-2027 - Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased Freight Aircraft

Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Reach $47.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aircraft Leasing estimated at US$33.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$42.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Regional/Short Haul Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Commercial Aircraft Leasing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 203-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased Aircraft
- Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel
- Opportunity Indicator:
- Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity, Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market
- Opportunity Indicator:
- Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased Freight Aircraft
- Opportunity Indicator:
- Developing Countries - The Current Hotspots for Growth
- Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors
- New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity
- Fuel Costs - the Major Driver
- Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
- Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
- Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High
- Regional Jets Market - A Review
- Leasing - Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market
- Access to Credit - A Key Defining Factor in the Industry
- Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding
- Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases
- Risks and Challenges
- High Dependency on Passenger Traffic
- Payment Defaults
- Lease Convergence Project
- Depreciation of Aircraft Value
- Reclaiming Aircraft
- Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market Participants
