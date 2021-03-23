Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Report 2020-2027 - Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased Freight Aircraft

Dublin, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Leasing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market to Reach $47.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aircraft Leasing estimated at US$33.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$42.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Regional/Short Haul Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Commercial Aircraft Leasing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 203-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



