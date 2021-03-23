New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polylactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982578/?utm_source=GNW



The global polylactic acid market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period. The market growth is mainly driven by the high demand for flexible packaging due to the increasing popularity of Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs) and changing consumer preferences. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the end-use industries, such as agriculture, transport, and textile, will support the market growth. The growing packaging sector is anticipated to create high opportunities for polylactic acid (PLA) during the forecast period.



Packaging was the dominant end-use segment in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.The product is extensively used in this segment for the packaging of foods & beverages, household care, and personal care products.



Growing consumer awareness regarding the need for sustainability, recyclability, and green packaging is expected to boost the demand for PLA on a global level over the forecast period. In the automotive & transportation sector, several reforms, in terms of component manufacturing, are observed globally.



For instance, vehicle interior components, such as engine components, interior trim, and under-the-hood components, are manufactured using lightweight substances to enhance performance and to reduce overall vehicular weight.This has led to the rising need for sustainable bioplastic component manufacturing for enhanced toughness and fuel economy, which, in turn, has resulted in the growing demand for PLA.



Rising demand for protective apparel and equipment due to the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to drive the inclusion of PLA in the medical and textile end-use segments.



The market in Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to various factors, such as the presence of stringent eco-friendly laws and increasing environmental concerns among consumers. In addition, the government initiatives, such as the decision of the EU to minimize the overall consumption of single-use plastic products, are anticipated to propel the demand for PLA over the forecast period.



Polylactic Acid Market Report Highlights

• In 2020, the packaging segment led the market accounting for the largest revenue share of over 36%, and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast years

• The growth of the segment is attributed to the wide usage of PLA in fresh food packaging solutions as well as in the manufacturing of containers, jars, and bottles

• In 2020, North America accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 42% owing to high demand for 3D printing filaments and easy accessibility of raw materials in the region

• The packaging end-use segment of the U.S. dominated the overall regional market of North America and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

• In 2020, China led the Asia Pacific market, accounting for nearly 53% of the overall revenue share, owing to high demand for the product in end-use sectors including automotive & transport, agriculture, appliances, electronics, and textile

