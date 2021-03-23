Onboarding Shouldn’t Suck: Socrates.ai and William Tincup to Rethink the Process in Upcoming Webinar

WOODSIDE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Leading employee experience platform Socrates.ai WHAT: Will host “Most Companies Suck at Onboarding, Don’t Be One of Them,” with William Tincup, President and Editor-at-Large, RecruitingDaily WHEN: Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET WHERE: To register, visit https://bit.ly/3qxanvC.

Companies spend weeks, or even months, recruiting a candidate, only to drop the ball at the finish line. In turn, their first impression becomes, “Wow, this place is really disorganized.” Too often, companies focus more on hiring and forget about onboarding almost entirely.

During this Socrates.ai webinar, William Tincup, President and Editor-at-Large for RecruitingDaily, will talk candidly about the pitfalls of onboarding in today’s world of work and explore what companies can do to ensure a flawless experience for new hires. Tincup will work through the touchpoints frequently involved and offer insight into streamlining the process in a way that feels meaningful and personalized – creating a digital experience that has a focus on the human side.

Leading employee experience platform Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need, Socrates.ai leverages artificial intelligence to pull together the answers and information that employees need to deliver an Employee Awesome experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit socrates.ai.