Sound Blaster JAM V2: Fuss-Free Headphone Rule in Value

Milpitas, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Sound Blaster JAM V2, the latest wallet-friendly headphone made for all around audio enjoyment and entertainment. Sporting the same feather-light build and high-quality Neodymium drivers as its predecessor, the Sound Blaster JAM V2 now comes with Bluetooth 5.0, extended battery life of up to 22 hours, as well as advanced audio codecs (aptX HD and aptX Low Latency), to offer users the optimal lag-free and wireless listening experience.

Backed by more than 30 years of audio processing legacy, Sound Blaster JAM V2 delivers rich and clear audio that is ideal for enjoying music, movies, and games. On top of that, the Multipoint connectivity allows users to seamlessly connect and switch between two different Bluetooth devices at the same time. Now users can listen to music on their laptop and pause it to answer a phone call without having to fumble with the connections.

Fitted with dual-microphones and Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology, the Sound Blaster JAM V2 also offers improved call quality as it works to amplify the voice while suppressing the background noise to deliver crystal clear communication anytime, anywhere.

Sound Blaster JAM V2 also comes with the latest SmartComms Kit, including VoiceDetect that automatically mutes and unmutes the user’s microphone based on voice detection and the two-way NoiseClean feature that allow users to hear and be heard clearly during online calls. These features are all conveniently accessible via the all-new Creative app in wired mode. It is the latest software platform with an integrated user interface across various products that is now available on Windows 10.

With a lightweight design, great audio performance, and improved call-quality, the Sound Blaster JAM V2 offers greater performance for less, making them the ideal headphones to work, learn and play from home with.

Pricing and Availability

Sound Blaster JAM V2 is attractively priced at US$39.99 and is available for pre-order at Creative.com. For more information, visit creative.com/sbjamv2



About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

