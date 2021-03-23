Inmar Intelligence Solution Receives Amendment to Vizient Innovative Technology Contract to Include Medex TraySafeⓇ Mobile, the Industry’s First On-the-Go Medication Tray Management Solution

Winston-Salem, NC, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that it has been awarded a contract amendment to add Inmar Intelligence’s new MedEx TraySafeⓇ Mobile to its offerings for Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the United States. Inmar Intelligence currently has an Innovative Technology contract in place with Vizient to offer MedEx TraySafe to hospital members.

MedEx TraySafe Mobile is Inmar Intelligence’s latest advancement in automated medication tray management. This mobile solution is the only one in the industry that enables hospital staff to manage and track medication trays throughout the facility using commercially available mobile devices.

“Hospitals and providers are looking for innovations that offer unique benefit over other products available on the market today. We are pleased to be able to offer this contract amendment to include the mobile version of Medex TraySafe,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement compliance and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader.

Select benefits of MedEx TraySafe Mobile include:

Providing true handheld mobile technology, whether it’s on the floor or in the pharmacy, MedEx TraySafe Mobile can scan and assess any kit or tray in the hospital on the go as part of a decentralized or centralized workflow.

MedEx TraySafe Mobile’s lot and expiration date tracing functionality allows for holistic tracking of distributed inventory and the identification of missing, misplaced, expired and recalled medications.

Cost-saving camera technology rather than RFID delivers precise results at a fraction of the cost. MedEx TraySafe Mobile provides a patient safety enhancement that is particularly critical in the emergent situations in which the trays are used by visually recognizing which medications are present and automatically detecting if a medication is in its proper place within the tray.

“The need for accuracy and mobility in medication management has never been greater. With MedEx TraySafe Mobile, hospitals now have the tool they need to maximize pharmacy workflow efficiency in the face of changing and growing operational demands,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO at Inmar Intelligence. “Patient safety and protection for hospital staff have been further enhanced by dedicated features added in response to Covid-19 and we are confident that MedEx Tray Safe Mobile will help create the safest environment possible during the pandemic and beyond.”

Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to health care. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle. The Innovative Technology contract for MedEx TraySafe Mobile is an addition to general contracts already in place for solutions Inmar Intelligence offers Vizient members, including MedEx TubeSafe, RASMAS, EXPIDENTIFY, DSCSA, and Rx Returns. This expansion, combined with the existing contracts, enhances safety and compliance for hospital pharmacy operations and improves efficiency and cost savings.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence’s MedEx TraySafe Mobile, please visit https://www.inmar.com/medex-traysafer-mobile.

