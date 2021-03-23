Psilocybin Data Study Agreement Reached Between Silo Wellness and Ehave Using Brain Scientific Mapping Neurocap

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness”) (CSE: SILO), a wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces and Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today plans to collaborate on a data- study in coordination with select volunteer participants of Silo Wellness’ Jamaican psilocybin-facilitated wellness retreats.



The study will focus on studying transitions in and out of the altered state of consciousness caused by psychedelic molecules and offer a safe and powerful means of advancing knowledge on the neurobiology of non-ordinary conscious states. Advancing the understanding of the neurobiological underpinnings of immersive states of consciousness could ultimately help researchers find better treatment approaches for diseases such as chronic pain, depression (major and persistent), bipolar disorder, general anxiety, ADHD and Schizophrenia. Ehave’s proprietary dashboard will be used to collect and sort data from the brain mapping study.

Ehave will integrate Brain Scientific's NeuroCap and NeuroEEG to acquire data from participants in real time. The study with Silo Wellness will allow Ehave to deploy NeuroCap and NeuroEEG in order to capture the data around the electrophysiological changes in brain pre-, mid-, and post-psychedelic drug administration. This will allow researchers to measure the efficacy of psychedelic molecules on various mental health indications that might open new doorways for psychedelic research and development of molecules to address various mental health disorders with great precision and efficiency.

Ehave CEO, Ben Kaplan said, “Brain mapping reveals which areas of the brain are not working the way they should, as well as how those areas are affected by external factors." Mr. Kaplan continued, "The brain mapping process will allow us to see inside the brain to identify the effects of psilocybin molecules and its derivatives on brainwaves. From the data we receive from the brain map, a report will be generated for each patient that shows the areas affected.”

“Silo Wellness is delighted to collaborate on discovering innovative methods to assist in delivering the most optimal experience of wellness retreat participants through the screening of psychoactivity, which may enable us to learn even more about therapeutic dosing of psilocybin products,” commented Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness. “Scientific approaches such as this align with our ongoing commitment to leverage technology, applications and formats, such as our patent-pending psilocybin nasal spray, to both destigmatize and transform the psychedelics landscape.”

The study will assimilate data of select volunteers of Jamaican psilocybin retreat participants by measuring brain activity for a duration of 15-30 minutes before the administration of psilocybin and its derivatives. The participant shall wear an EEG neurocap during the entire process of the study and for 15-30 minutes after the administration of the psilocybin and its derivatives.

"This study will be conducted using EEG devices to measure the brain activity before, during, and after administration of psilocybin and its derivatives. To conduct the test, we place a comfortable cap on the individual’s head. The cap contains sensors that measure brainwaves of various frequencies. This is an entirely non-invasive reading of the brain’s activity and frequency patterns," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer of Ehave.

Dr. Manideep Gopishetty, Medical Advisor for Ehave said, “Understanding the effects psychedelics have on human brain activity and how it’s impacting the consciousness could be a key to building a more sustainable and effective treatment protocol for various mental health disorders.”

“This is part of Silo Wellness’s commitment to the advancing psychedelic compounds in familiar delivery modalities,” stated pharmacologist Dr. Parag Bhatt, Silo medical advisor and co-inventor of the nasal spray. “We are using this endeavor to evaluate the feasibility of an advanced tool to potentially use in a future study to prevent hyper-therapeutic dosing of psychedelics in line with our psilocybin nasal spray and other metered-dosing patent application claims.”

Ehave will be responsible for collecting and sorting data from the brain mapping study with its Ehave Dashboard. Ehave will also be responsible for designing the protocol for the brain mapping study, finalizing the principal investigator and medical monitor, providing the EEG equipment, as well as training the ground staff in Jamaica to handle the EEG equipment.

In addition to developing and facilitating the psilocybin-assisted wellness retreat agenda, Silo Wellness will be responsible for procuring the retreat sites for the brain mapping study to take place in Jamaica. Silo Wellness will also be responsible for facilitating the administration of psilocybin and its derivatives in natural variants.

Silo Wellness Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Silo Wellness announces that it has granted 5,500,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of Silo Wellness pursuant to Silo Wellness’ stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Silo Wellness

The mission of Silo Wellness is to improve health and wellness by developing and introducing psychedelic medicine to reduce trauma and increase performance by destigmatizing the active compounds in psychedelics and innovating ease of administration and ingestion. Silo Wellness intends to introduce new, safe, and affordable alternatives to current medicines by facilitating entry into new and emerging markets where psychedelics are legal by conducting ketamine and psilocybin wellness retreats and elsewhere by manufacturing and distributing functional mushrooms.

Since inception, Silo Wellness’ activities have focused on: (1) development of psilocybin-free functional mushroom tinctures; (2) the development of the formulation of a psilocybin nasal spray in Jamaica; and (3) offering of Jamaican and Oregon psychedelic wellness retreats as well as the cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms in Jamaica. None of Silo Wellness’ products claim to cure or mitigate any physical or mental disease, symptoms, disorders or abnormalities. Additional information on Silo Wellness can be found on the Company’s website at: www.silowellness.com.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform that has been strategically developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for both patients and providers. The Ehave Dashboard has been developed through years of testing with mental healthcare professionals at one of Canada’s largest hospitals, The Hospital for Sick Children in Ontario. In addition to providing better outcomes, the proprietary platform allows individuals to take control of their physical and mental health by enabling them to carry their medical records with them wherever they go. As a result of a strategic partnership with BurstIQ to further develop the blockchain capabilities of its platform, the Ehave Dashboard has the ability to segment data on-chain, which will allow developers, clinicians, researchers, doctors, hospitals, universities and, ultimately, prescribers of Psychedelic therapy, to provide life-changing solutions to patients. BurstIQ is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant global data platform, and the industry’s only Big Data blockchain that keeps data on chain and safe in the cloud.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the brain mapping study partnership with Ehave, the grant of incentive stock options and the business plans of Silo Wellness. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and the potential impact of COVID-19. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Silo Wellness assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Ehave and Silo Wellness was supplied by each party respectively for inclusion herein and each party has relied on the accuracy of such information without independent verification.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



