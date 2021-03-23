Lantronix Powers Industrial Internet of Things With Solutions That Improve Lives

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), is powering today’s industrial IoT revolution with products and services that increase safety, security and efficiency and improve lives.



As reported by ReportLinker, the Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market is poised to grow by $421.28 billion during 2021–2025, progressing at a CAGR of 33 percent during the forecast period.

“Lantronix’s Internet of Things solutions are powering new industrial, commercial and retail applications that positively impact lives. From increasing security at bank ATMs, helping make communities safer and improving how we check out at the market, Lantronix solutions are powering today’s commercial IoT revolution,” said Paul Pickle, CEO, Lantronix Inc.

Lantronix’s solutions are showcased in case studies, including:

Smart City Solution

Application: Community Safety Solution Automated License Plate Reader

Lantronix Solution: Open-Q 624A System on Module (SOM) and Development Kit

Challenge: Create an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) Camera Solution

Flock Safety wanted to build a system that would capture the license plate evidence needed to solve non-violent neighborhood crime.

Solution: Lantronix Open-Q 624A SOM and Development Kit

Utilizing Lantronix’s Open-Q 624A SOM, its Open-Q 624A Development Kit and a custom carrier board designed by Lantronix’s engineers, the Flock Safety team was able to quickly and cost-effectively build a purpose-built core platform for its safety system.

Features include:

Wireless camera technology

Secure access by authorized users

Remote device management, including software updates

Low-power requirement for long-lasting battery

Assurance of privacy for neighbors

FCC/IC pre-certified Wi-Fi®/BT module

Results: Flock Safety Cameras Fight Crime With Technology

With the help of Lantronix’s engineering team and products, the Flock Safety design team created its breakthrough ALPR solution that combines powerful processing with security. Each camera can capture the license plates of 15,000 vehicles per day and send real-time alerts to law enforcement with information including the license plate number, state, color of the car and if it is on the FBI’s NCIC list of stolen vehicles.

Lantronix Benefits include:

Quickly build a market-ready prototype

Provide an affordable solution that helps contain development costs

Get to production and market faster

Deliver a powerful yet affordable safety device

ATM Banking Solution

Application: Secure Transmission of Video and Data at Global Bank’s ATMs

Lantronix Solution: Lantronix E210 Series Routers

Challenge: Securely Transmit Video and Data 24/7 in Real Time

Argus Secure Technology needed to find a way to securely transmit video and data in real time from a global bank’s ATMs to the bank’s central control station on a 24/7 uninterrupted basis. It was challenged to find a reliable, secure and durable router that would meet the real-time video requirements of its ATM security solution. The router had to enable the entire video and data stream to be transmitted over the bank’s secure Virtual Private Network (VPN), not the unsecured public Internet. It also had to meet the banking industry’s strict regulations.

Solution: Lantronix E210 Reliable, Secure and Durable Router

To provide 24/7 live video streaming and data transition at the bank’s 1,000+ ATM locations, they chose the Lantronix E210 router. Video and sensor data are transmitted in real-time to a central control center via the E210 high-speed router over the bank’s VPN as part of the bank’s advanced ATM security solution which comprises an IP camera for video surveillance as well as motion detection sensors.

Results: Lantronix Routers Deliver a Secure, Reliable, Regulatory-Compliant Solution

With the Lantronix E210 routers, the bank can monitor its 1,000+ ATMs on a real-time basis. Receiving the video and data in real-time enables the command center to detect any malicious intent and report to regional security officers for rapid action.

At each ATM location, the Lantronix E210 router quickly transfers video at high data rates and also transfers data from the alarm panel, showing when the outer door is open or closed as well as when the cash door is open or closed.

Benefits include:

Quickly deliver market-ready solution

Provide technology that helps contain development costs

Deliver a powerful yet affordable and secure device



Smart Weighing Scales

Application: Grocery Weighing Scales Application

Lantronix Solution: xPico 240 IoT Gateway

Challenge: Deliver Wireless Connectivity Technology for Industrial Weighing Scales

Leading grocery chains are seeking the flexibility of wireless connectivity to enable on-demand store reconfigurations and wireless transmission of information from weighing scales directly to POS terminals. They wanted a globally certified solution that would mitigate significant product validation and re-certification risks and costs in addition to implementing dependable, wireless connectivity and security.

Solution: Lantronix xPico 240 IoT Gateway

The Lantronix xPico 240 Embedded IoT Gateway was selected to host Cypress’ CYW43907 Embedded Wireless system-on-a-chip (SoC), which features Arm Cortex-R4 Dual-Band (2.4/5 GHz) 802.11n Wi-Fi® MCU. Enabling rapid time to market, this module provides world-class dual-band Wi-Fi, antenna diversity, enterprise-level Wi-Fi security and industrial-grade wireless connectivity management. The xPico 240’s compact footprint with global certifications made integration into the product design fast and easy. Lantronix’s Software Development Kit (SDK) enables customization and development of unique features.

Results: Quick Creation of a Market-Ready Wireless Industrial Weighing Scale Prototype

Utilizing the Lantronix xPico 240 Embedded IoT Gateway and Cypress’ CYW43907, the customer created a new industrial weighing scale design that eliminated the need for wired connectivity, giving stores the flexibility for reconfigurations on demand. It also wirelessly transmits information from weighing scales directly to the POS terminals, speeding up customer check-out.

Benefits:

Quickly build a market-ready prototype

Reduce total cost of development

Get to production and market faster

Deliver a comprehensive, globally certified solution to market

