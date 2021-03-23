Osisko Infill Drilling Returns High Grade at Lynx

English French

696 g/t Au Over 2.5 Metres in Triple Lynx



507 g/t Au Over 2.1 Metres in Lynx Main

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 99 intercepts in 50 drill holes (8 from surface, 22 from underground) and 20 wedges. The intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021).

Drilling is currently focused on the Lynx deposit. Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Today’s infill results in Lynx and Triple Lynx continue to deliver outstanding numbers as demonstrated with our two headline holes, each of which has a subinterval over 1 kilogram of gold per tonne. The infill program continues to confirm the superb high-grade areas found within the Lynx zones.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 696 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-20-0613; 507 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-20-0632; 133 g/t Au over 3.7 metres in WST-21-0622; 70.0 g/t Au over 6.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2375-W2; 148 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2283-W5; 71.2 g/t Au over 4.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2369-W2; 120 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in WST-21-0648B, and 56.4 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in WST-21-0656. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com

Infill Drilling

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-20-2252-W11 926.4 929.2 2.8 5.83 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2256-W8 932.0 944.4 12.4 8.56 TLX_3183

Triple Lynx

including 935.8 937.0 1.2 22.2 947.7 954.0 6.3 5.56 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 948.4 949.4 1.0 12.0 and 953.4 954.0 0.6 13.1 OSK-W-20-2271-W4 757.7 759.7 2.0 5.90 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 759.2 759.7 0.5 23.5 OSK-W-20-2280-W6 994.1 997.5 3.4 15.7 TLX_3183

Triple Lynx

including 994.1 994.9 0.8 41.5 1021.9 1024.4 2.5 5.30 TLX_3164

Triple Lynx

including 1022.7 1023.3 0.6 12.3 1085.6 1087.8 2.2 42.3 35.0 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including 1085.6 1086.2 0.3 154 100 OSK-W-20-2280-W7 999.0 1001.0 2.0 78.4 39.1 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 999.0 999.6 0.6 231 100 OSK-W-20-2280-W9 1045.0 1047.0 2.0 9.03 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 1100.0 1102.0 2.0 16.3 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including 1100.7 1101.0 0.3 66.7 OSK-W-20-2280-W10 982.0 986.3 4.3 9.60 TLX_3180

Triple Lynx

including 983.3 983.6 0.3 67.4 and 986.0 986.3 0.3 39.4 1010.0 1012.0 2.0 8.40 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1011.3 1012.0 0.7 22.4 1014.0 1016.0 2.0 5.34 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1023.4 1026.8 3.4 7.49 TLX_3183

Triple Lynx

including 1023.4 1024.0 0.6 19.6 1046.4 1048.4 2.0 3.59 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 1047.6 1048.4 0.8 8.18 1069.4 1071.4 2.0 5.56 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx 1101.0 1105.0 4.0 10.3 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including 1104.0 1105.0 1.0 33.3 OSK-W-20-2283-W3 811.0 813.3 2.3 9.66 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 811.7 812.0 0.3 67.4 OSK-W-20-2283-W5 990.0 992.0 2.0 148 35.8 TLX_3194



Triple Lynx

including 990.0 990.7 0.7 421 100 OSK-W-20-2283-W6 969.0 971.0 2.0 6.38 TLX_3193

Triple Lynx

including 970.2 970.6 0.4 31.1 OSK-W-20-2283-W8 810.4 816.0 5.6 7.64 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 810.4 811.0 0.6 25.8 and 814.4 814.7 0.3 25.5 833.0 835.0 2.0 4.18 TLX_3184 Triple Lynx 864.8 867.0 2.2 30.4 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 865.4 866.0 0.6 96.8 889.9 892.0 2.1 3.84 TLX_3169

Triple Lynx

including 890.2 890.5 0.3 23.2 895.0 897.0 2.0 6.94 TLX_3175

Triple Lynx

including 895.0 895.5 0.5 25.5 1122.9 1125.5 2.6 3.55 TLX_3176

Triple Lynx

including 1122.9 1123.2 0.3 15.8 OSK-W-20-2313-W8 839.0 841.0 2.0 3.69 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 839.5 839.8 0.3 17.3 OSK-W-20-2313-W9 815.0 817.1 2.1 3.27 TLX_3171 Triple Lynx 844.0 846.4 2.4 32.5 19.5 TLX_3184

Triple Lynx

including 846.1 846.4 0.3 204 100 948.0 950.5 2.5 3.77 TLX_3194 Triple Lynx 1006.5 1008.6 2.1 7.12 TLX_3195

Triple Lynx

including 1007.2 1007.6 0.4 23.4 OSK-W-20-2322-W3 1160.0 1162.0 2.0 16.4 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including 1160.4 1161.1 0.7 35.5 OSK-W-20-2346 958.4 960.5 2.1 7.26 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 958.9 959.4 0.5 29.2 1013.2 1015.5 2.3 8.49 LX4_3429

Lynx 4

including 1014.0 1014.7 0.7 27.5 OSK-W-20-2363 794.3 796.3 2.0 8.59 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 795.1 795.6 0.5 34.2 946.5 948.9 2.4 22.3 TLX_3195 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2369-W1 654.0 657.0 3.0 31.1 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 655.0 655.9 0.9 52.1 993.1 995.2 2.1 8.73 LX4_3430 Lynx 4 1012.5 1015.0 2.5 22.3 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 1012.5 1013.0 0.5 97.9 OSK-W-20-2375 931.8 934.1 2.3 4.03 LX4_3437

Lynx 4

including 931.8 932.2 0.4 18.9 OSK-W-20-2375-W2 909.0 911.0 2.0 3.58 LX4_3414 Lynx 4 926.8 932.8 6.0 70.0 14.4 LX4_3437

Lynx 4

including 926.8 927.4 0.6 656 100 OSK-W-20-2375-W4 904.0 906.3 2.3 3.53 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 905.6 905.9 0.3 19.7 910.0 912.0 2.0 20.0 Lynx 4

Lynx

including 911.5 912.0 0.5 76.5 OSK-W-20-2381 1182.5 1185.0 2.5 12.5 LX4_3449

Lynx 4

including 1184.2 1185.0 0.8 32.0 OSK-W-20-2384 1125.8 1127.9 2.1 15.7 LX4_3451

Lynx 4

including 1127.5 1127.9 0.4 81.1 OSK-W-20-2385 785.0 787.0 2.0 45.5 26.0 LX4_3426

Lynx 4

including 786.0 786.5 0.5 178 100 OSK-W-20-2385-W1 819.3 821.4 2.1 39.2 19.6 LX4_3414

Lynx 4

including 819.6 820.0 0.4 203 100 OSK-W-20-2385-W2 799.0 801.5 2.5 39.4 25.1 LX4_3424

Lynx 4

including 799.5 799.9 0.4 190 100 OSK-W-20-2416 866.7 868.9 2.2 11.1 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 911.0 913.0 2.0 3.66 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx 923.0 925.1 2.1 9.86 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 923.3 923.8 0.5 38.9 960.0 962.0 2.0 6.21 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 1001.2 1004.0 2.8 6.38 TLX_3162

Triple Lynx

including 1002.0 1003.0 1.0 15.9 1076.4 1079.0 2.6 4.90 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including 1077.2 1077.5 0.3 19.5 OSK-W-20-2431 587.9 590.0 2.1 76.3 51.7 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 588.2 588.6 0.4 229 100 OSK-W-21-2369-W2 675.0 679.1 4.1 71.2 40.8 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 675.7 677.0 1.3 196 100 WST-20-0522 297.0 300.0 3.0 4.42 LXSW_3556 Lynx 305.4 307.5 2.1 24.4 19.9 LXSW_3556

Lynx

including 306.0 306.3 0.3 132 100 312.7 315.0 2.3 3.70 LXSW_3556

Lynx

including 312.7 313.3 0.6 9.20 WST-20-0543 52.0 54.0 2.0 10.3 LXM_3303

Lynx

including 52.0 52.3 0.3 52.4 58.0 60.4 2.4 6.48 LXM_3303

Lynx

including 58.0 58.7 0.7 20.4 WST-20-0554 295.2 297.2 2.0 7.69 TLX_3131 Triple Lynx 353.9 356.0 2.1 12.2 TLX_3166

Triple Lynx

including 354.4 354.9 0.5 41.2 490.8 495.1 4.3 19.4 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including 490.8 492.0 1.2 49.0 WST-20-0574 342.0 344.0 2.0 30.2 LXSW_3556

Lynx

including 343.0 343.7 0.7 85.4 365.0 367.3 2.3 3.15 LXSW_3556

Lynx

including 366.5 366.9 0.4 14.7 WST-20-0591 144.0 146.2 2.2 23.7 LXM_3338

Lynx

including 145.5 146.2 0.7 43.2 167.1 169.3 2.2 4.98 LXM_3304 Lynx WST-20-0592 137.5 139.5 2.0 4.67 LXM_3338

Lynx

including 137.5 138.0 0.5 17.2 WST-20-0603 297.0 299.0 2.0 4.71 TLX_3166

Triple Lynx

including 298.1 298.5 0.4 22.8 476.0 478.0 2.0 7.78 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including 476.8 477.6 0.8 19.1 WST-20-0608 704.0 706.1 2.1 6.11 LX4_3438

Lynx 4

including 704.0 704.9 0.9 13.7 WST-20-0612 247.1 252.6 5.5 6.36 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 250.8 251.1 0.3 20.2 295.5 297.6 2.1 9.18 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 311.0 313.2 2.2 19.1 TLX_3164

Triple Lynx

including 311.6 312.2 0.6 66.5 WST-20-0613 237.8 240.3 2.5 696 43.4 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 238.4 239.0 0.6 2820 100 284.0 286.0 2.0 4.18 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 345.0 347.1 2.1 3.56 TLX_3182 Triple Lynx 357.8 360.5 2.7 3.94 TLX_3182 Triple Lynx 399.0 401.3 2.3 49.1 44.4 TLX_3188

Triple Lynx

including 400.0 400.5 0.5 122 100 WST-20-0615 278.8 280.8 2.0 26.2 15.9 TLX_3166

Triple Lynx

including 279.5 279.8 0.3 169 100 WST-20-0618 221.5 223.6 2.1 73.5 49.5 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 221.9 222.9 1.0 151 100 WST-20-0624 118.0 120.0 2.0 9.10 LXM_3303

Lynx

including 118.0 118.8 0.8 21.9 WST-20-0629 102.0 104.0 2.0 7.39 LXM_3334

Lynx

including 102.5 103.1 0.6 24.5 WST-20-0630 96.0 98.0 2.0 3.85 LXM_3334

Lynx

including 96.0 96.5 0.5 14.2 129.6 134.2 4.6 5.18 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 129.6 130.0 0.4 26.7 WST-20-0631 128.0 130.0 2.0 25.8 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 128.0 128.7 0.7 73.5 144.5 146.5 2.0 4.51 LXM_3359

Lynx

including 144.5 145.1 0.6 14.6 WST-20-0632 123.8 125.9 2.1 507 36.0 LXM_3334

Lynx

including 124.9 125.5 0.6 1750 100 WST-20-0633 152.8 155.1 2.3 12.2 Lynx



Lynx

including 152.8 153.3 0.5 26.1 WST-21-0614 233.1 236.8 3.7 39.5 29.6 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 235.4 235.9 0.5 173 100 277.9 280.2 2.3 13.7 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 278.8 279.2 0.4 65.6 WST-21-0622 232.7 236.4 3.7 133 74.3 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx WST-21-0648B 313.5 315.8 2.3 120 43.7 TLX_3166

Triple Lynx

including 314.8 315.8 1.0 276 100 WST-21-0656 233.0 237.0 4.0 56.4 32.2 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 234.5 235.1 0.6 261 100 274.0 276.0 2.0 5.97 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx 279.0 281.0 2.0 14.5 TLX_3164

Triple Lynx

including 279.6 280.2 0.6 46.4 284.0 286.2 2.2 3.16 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx and LXSW = Lynx Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-20-2252-W11 129 -54 1191 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2256-W8 125 -51 1056 453160 5435686 411 3675 OSK-W-20-2271-W4 120 -53 1134 453462 5435682 410 3950 OSK-W-20-2280-W6 127 -58 1152 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2280-W7 127 -58 1131 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2280-W9 127 -58 1176 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2280-W10 127 -58 1182 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-20-2283-W3 135 -50 1004 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2283-W5 135 -50 1043 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2283-W6 135 -50 1013 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2283-W8 135 -50 1236 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-20-2313-W8 134 -52 1152 452965 5435583 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2313-W9 134 -52 1218 452965 5435583 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2322-W3 130 -54 1274 453608 5435715 403 4075 OSK-W-20-2346 130 -53 1161 453397 5435557 413 3825 OSK-W-20-2363 139 -52 1031 452930 5435548 419 3425 OSK-W-20-2369-W1 130 -56 1193 453424 5435566 410 3850 OSK-W-20-2375 122 -56 1160 453810 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-20-2375-W2 122 -56 987 453810 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-20-2375-W4 122 -56 1008 453810 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-20-2381 134 -53 1230 453620 5435791 402 4125 OSK-W-20-2384 127 -52 1248 453397 5435557 413 3825 OSK-W-20-2385 125 -54 873 453687 5435679 401 4150 OSK-W-20-2385-W1 125 -54 937 453687 5435679 401 4150 OSK-W-20-2385-W2 125 -54 918 453687 5435679 401 4150 OSK-W-20-2416 123 -54 1128 453169 5435624 412 3650 OSK-W-20-2431 136 -57 849 453008 5435388 412 3400 OSK-W-21-2369-W2 130 -56 788 453424 5435566 410 3850 WST-20-0522 177 -52 457 453104 5435064 231 3325 WST-20-0543 150 -41 144 453315 5435165 124 3575 WST-20-0554 148 -44 562 453257 5435209 96 3525 WST-20-0574 139 -63 523 452955 5435003 253 3175 WST-20-0591 136 -35 220 453257 5435209 96 3525 WST-20-0592 137 -26 205 453257 5435209 96 3525 WST-20-0603 161 -59 525 453227 5435125 134 3475 WST-20-0608 152 -44 760 453418 5435305 69 3725 WST-20-0612 128 -62 432 453357 5435273 16 3650 WST-20-0613 123 -55 442 453358 5435273 16 3650 WST-20-0615 177 -58 519 453227 5435125 134 3475 WST-20-0618 181 -63 264 453506 5435327 -7 3800 WST-20-0624 165 -12 148 453256 5435209 96 3525 WST-20-0629 146 -21 175 453321 5435235 55 3600 WST-20-0630 142 -13 166 453321 5435235 55 3600 WST-20-0631 136 -3 166 453322 5435235 55 3600 WST-20-0632 160 -41 172 453321 5435235 55 3600 WST-20-0633 161 -32 171 453321 5435235 55 3600 WST-21-0614 131 -59 427 453357 5435273 16 3650 WST-21-0622 193 -59 270 453506 5435326 -7 3800 WST-21-0648B 166 -59 345 453228 5435126 135 3475 WST-21-0656 139 -61 322 453357 5435272 16 3650

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 and supported by the technical report entitled “Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Windfall Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” dated March 8, 2021 (with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

John Burzynski

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone (416) 363-8653