Bricks 4 Kidz Awarded The Best Products for Elementary Kids – 2021 by Parents' Picks Awards!

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corporation, the parent company of Bricks 4 Kidz, is pleased to announce that Bricks 4 Kidz, a global leader in STEAM educational programming and entertainment for children, has been awarded the 2021 Best Products for Elementary Kids by Parents’ Picks Awards . In order to be a Parents’ Picks Award Winner, products must go through a rigorous approval process with over 50 criteria, including thinking skills, character building, engagement, ease of use, innovativeness, quality, durability, and creative thinking. With over 300 nominees, only the top 20 products and programs were selected as "2021 Parents' Picks". The Parents’ Picks Awards website is the leading platform that showcases parent-tested and kid-approved programs and products.



“Being selected as a Parent’s Picks Award winner is an honor, as we have seen positive growth and change within the students that have participated in our programs,” said Robyn Ewing, Executive Director of Marketing and Technology. Not only do our students learn about math, science, technology and engineering concepts, but they learn how to work collaboratively, think creatively and solve problems, all while having fun!”

Bricks 4 Kidz emphasizes a variety of learning principles through our STEAM-based educational programs, which use the world’s best selling toy, LEGO® Bricks. The curriculum is designed to develop emotional and social skills, enhance self-esteem, improve motor skills, and engage different learning styles through the completion of projects. Bricks 4 Kidz programs allow kids between the ages of 3-13+ to embrace their creativity and build exciting LEGO® models from a series of project kits and proprietary model plans. Children benefit from these programs in an environment that celebrates self-expression yet is relaxing and inviting.

Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. With international locations in 39 countries, we have sparked learning and creativity serving millions of students in our various programs.

