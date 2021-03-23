Wesdome Discovers New High Grade Zone in Footwall of the Kiena Deep A Zone Including 34.1 g/t Gold Over 18.0 Metres Core Length

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground exploration drilling results from a new high grade gold discovery in the footwall of the Kiena Deep A Zone at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Since the beginning of the year, underground drilling has refocused on expansion and exploration drilling, and has recently expanded and continues to expand the A and VC Zones. As part of this drilling, a new high grade gold zone was discovered in the footwall of the A Zone. The following results are part of the 35,000 m drilled since the close-out date of the last mineral resource estimate update (September 18, 2020) and were therefore not included in the December 15, 2020 release.

New High Grade Footwall Zone

Up until only recently, definition drilling of the A Zone was focussed on converting the large inferred resource to indicated as part of the ongoing prefeasibility (“PFS”) study. This recent shift to focus the drilling on exploration resulted in drilling holes through the A zones into the untested footwall rocks. Improved drilling practices and the use of drilling wedges permitted the drills to effectively penetrate this footwall area and resulted in the discovery of at least two new zones of high grade gold mineralization (see Figure 1 and 2).

Given the limited drilling, the orientation and geometry of the mineralization is not known with any certainty; however, it is interpreted that this area consists of at least two lenses and is open laterally and at depth. The mineralization occurs within 50 metres (“m”) of the A2 zone and is located within amphibolitized ultramafic rocks demonstrating good geotechnical properties.

New Footwall Zone Drilling

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

Hole 6742W2: 11.9 g/t Au over 22.0 m core length (11.9 g/t Au cut)

Hole 6742W6: 59.7 g/t Au over 5.9 m core length (28.9 g/t Au cut)

Hole 6742W6: 34.2 g/t Au over 18.0 m core length (16.7 g/t Au cut)



All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are unknown at this time.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “As we changed our focus from definition drilling to expansion and exploration drilling, we were initially rewarded with the recent expansion of the A and VC zones that are sure to add to the current resource base. Moreover, the discovery of additional high grade gold mineralization within 50 m of the footwall of the A zone could have significant positive impacts on the resources, the ounces per vertical metre, and the overall project economics. Based upon the latest resource estimate of the A Zone, we are already at 1,000 ounces per vertical metre and the potential of this number growing is significant. Its early days with only a few holes, but this drilling highlights the potential to add ounces not only in this area but illustrates the untested potential of the entire gold system around the Kiena mine. Obviously, this footwall zone will be one of the zones of focus for the continuing drilling.

We also have a number of other excellent exploration targets to test this year, and have in place an aggressive but focussed program to test these targets, including the VC and B Zones at depth as these would be accessible from the main ramp and would enhance the current ounces per vertical metre already defined in the A Zone. Additionally, we are also currently ramping up a large surface exploration program, with the aim of unlocking additional value on the Kiena property further to the west and east of the Kiena mine initially, and later, over the entire property.

Also, we expect to have our final reconciliation of the bulk sample in the near term and early indications are positive in terms of grades and tonnes. Finally, the PFS is progressing well, and we expect to have it completed in Q2, with a possible re-start decision shortly thereafter. The pre-production timeframe is less than six months, potentially driving the Kiena Mine into commercial production in Q4 of this year.”

Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling

Recent drilling continues to better define and expand the Kiena Deep A Zone predominantly along the lateral extensions of the zone (Figure 3). The high grades intersected will be included in future resource updates and are expected to add to the current resource base as the intercepts are located outside the December 2020 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) (see Wesdome press release dated December 15, 2020).

Highlights of the recent A Zone drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

Hole 6739W3: 46.2 g/t Au over 24.2 m core length (36.6 g/t Au cut, 6.7 m true width) A1 Zone

Hole 6742W6: 135.8 g/t Au over 7.5 m core length (26.5 g/t Au cut, 4.0 m true width) A1 Zone

Hole 6742W2: 142.4 g/t Au over 22.2 m core length (22.3 g/t Au cut, 6.0 m true width) A2 Zone



All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) Estimated

True

width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Name Zone 6722 207.0 210.6 3.6 2.4 11.38 11.38 A Zone 6726* 154.0 169.0 15.0 3.5 11.62 11.62 A Zone 6729 312.2 319.2 7.0 4.3 388.77 14.48 A Zone 6742* 394.1 403.9 9.8 3.7 4.11 4.11 A Zone 6690BW4 250.0 258.0 8.0 2.0 13.07 13.07 A1 Zone 6729* 335.8 338.4 2.6 1.8 55.25 18.13 A1 Zone 6730 330.6 334.6 4.0 2.5 16.43 16.43 A1 Zone 6739W3 283.9 308.1 24.2 6.7 46.23 36.64 A1 Zone 6740W1 315.8 321.0 5.2 3.3 11.71 11.71 A1 Zone 6741 491.0 496.8 5.8 2.0 68.23 24.90 A1 Zone 6742 450.5 455.5 5.0 3.5 6.48 6.48 A1 Zone 6742W1 139.8 149.8 10.0 3.9 13.63 11.23 A1 Zone 6742W2 199.8 211.0 11.2 3.9 72.56 22.74 A1 Zone 6742W6 117.2 124.7 7.5 4.0 135.83 26.47 A1 Zone 6729 361.1 364.1 3.0 2.2 14.63 14.63 A2 Zone 6730* 399.0 405.0 6.0 3.6 63.26 27.43 A2 Zone 6739W3 312.0 321.4 9.4 5.8 14.4 13.13 A2 Zone 6742W2 238.9 261.1 22.2 6.0 142.36 22.29 A2 Zone 6742W6 138.5 143.5 5.0 3.5 5.00 5.00 A2 Zone 6742W2 283.5 291.5 8.0 NA 14.21 14.21 New Zone 6742W2 299.5 321.5 22.0 NA 11.93 11.93 New Zone 6742W2 327.7 340.5 12.8 NA 9.97 9.97 New Zone 6742W2 350.5 354.5 4.0 NA 22.96 22.96 New Zone 6742W2 379.0 388.5 9.5 NA 10.78 10.78 New Zone 6742W6 155.3 159.3 4.0 NA 18.89 18.89 New Zone 6742W6 164.7 170.6 5.9 NA 59.72 28.87 New Zone 6742W6 198.0 204.0 6.0 NA 9.65 9.65 New Zone 6742W6 253.6 271.6 18.0 NA 34.20 16.66 New Zone 6742W6 305.5 309.8 4.3 NA 56.79 39.85 New Zone * Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Assays

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Grade (g/t

Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t

Au) Name

Zone 6690BW4* 250.0 251.0 1.0 17.65 17.65 A1 Zone 6690BW4 251.0 252.0 1.0 1.19 1.19 A1 Zone 6690BW4* 252.0 253.0 1.0 62.80 62.80 A1 Zone 6690BW4 253.0 254.0 1.0 0.81 0.81 A1 Zone 6690BW4 254.0 255.0 1.0 0.80 0.80 A1 Zone 6690BW4 255.0 256.0 1.0 1.39 1.39 A1 Zone 6690BW4 256.0 257.0 1.0 8.71 8.71 A1 Zone 6690BW4* 257.0 258.0 1.0 11.20 11.20 A1 Zone 6722 207.0 208.3 1.3 1.98 1.98 A Zone 6722 208.3 209.6 1.3 3.70 3.70 A Zone 6722 209.6 210.6 1.0 33.60 33.60 A Zone 6726 154.0 155.0 1.0 7.16 7.16 A Zone 6726 155.0 156.0 1.0 10.65 10.65 A Zone 6726 156.0 157.0 1.0 4.70 4.70 A Zone 6726 157.0 158.0 1.0 4.41 4.41 A Zone 6726 158.0 159.0 1.0 9.41 9.41 A Zone 6726* 159.0 160.0 1.0 9.27 9.27 A Zone 6726 160.0 161.0 1.0 2.95 2.95 A Zone 6726 161.0 162.0 1.0 3.81 3.81 A Zone 6726 162.0 163.0 1.0 4.48 4.48 A Zone 6726 163.0 164.0 1.0 1.67 1.67 A Zone 6726 164.0 165.0 1.0 9.33 9.33 A Zone 6726 165.0 166.0 1.0 2.71 2.71 A Zone 6726 166.0 167.0 1.0 0.64 0.64 A Zone 6726 167.0 168.0 1.0 2.66 2.66 A Zone 6726* 168.0 169.0 1.0 100.50 90.00 A Zone 6729 312.2 313.2 1.0 6.27 6.27 A Zone 6729 313.2 314.2 1.0 0.30 0.30 A Zone 6729 314.2 315.2 1.0 2710.00 90.00 A Zone 6729 315.2 316.2 1.0 0.58 0.58 A Zone 6729 316.2 317.2 1.0 0.48 0.48 A Zone 6729 317.2 318.2 1.0 1.10 1.10 A Zone 6729 318.2 319.2 1.0 2.63 2.63 A Zone 6729 335.8 336.8 1.0 1.25 1.25 A1 Zone 6729 336.8 337.3 0.5 283.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6729 337.3 338.4 1.1 0.81 0.81 A1 Zone 6729 335.8 336.8 1.0 1.74 1.74 A2 Zone 6729 336.8 337.3 0.5 0.64 0.64 A2 Zone 6729 337.3 338.4 1.1 41.50 41.50 A2 Zone 6730* 330.6 331.6 1.0 63.80 63.80 A1 Zone 6730 331.6 332.6 1.0 0.08 0.08 A1 Zone 6730 332.6 333.6 1.0 0.81 0.81 A1 Zone 6730 333.6 334.6 1.0 1.02 1.02 A1 Zone 6730 399.0 400.0 1.0 0.95 0.95 A2 Zone 6730 400.0 401.2 1.2 0.28 0.28 A2 Zone 6730 401.2 402.1 0.9 1.56 1.56 A2 Zone 6730* 402.1 403.1 1.0 305.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6730* 403.1 404.0 0.9 66.70 66.70 A2 Zone 6730* 404.0 405.0 1.0 11.85 11.85 A2 Zone 6739W3 283.9 284.6 0.7 39.50 39.50 A1 Zone 6739W3 284.6 285.6 1.0 80.70 80.70 A1 Zone 6739W3 285.6 286.6 1.0 201.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6739W3 286.6 287.6 1.0 171.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6739W3 287.6 288.6 1.0 88.40 88.40 A1 Zone 6739W3 288.6 289.6 1.0 7.63 7.63 A1 Zone 6739W3 289.6 290.6 1.0 130.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6739W3 290.6 291.6 1.0 8.96 8.96 A1 Zone 6739W3 291.6 292.6 1.0 57.00 57.00 A1 Zone 6739W3 292.6 293.6 1.0 23.10 23.10 A1 Zone 6739W3 293.6 294.6 1.0 65.40 65.40 A1 Zone 6739W3 294.6 295.6 1.0 41.40 41.40 A1 Zone 6739W3 295.6 296.3 0.7 32.60 32.60 A1 Zone 6739W3 296.3 297.1 0.8 2.08 2.08 A1 Zone 6739W3 297.1 297.9 0.8 1.76 1.76 A1 Zone 6739W3 297.9 298.6 0.7 4.18 4.18 A1 Zone 6739W3 298.6 299.6 1.0 1.21 1.21 A1 Zone 6739W3 299.6 300.2 0.6 56.20 56.20 A1 Zone 6739W3 300.2 301.4 1.2 53.90 53.90 A1 Zone 6739W3 301.4 302.6 1.2 0.18 0.18 A1 Zone 6739W3 302.6 303.7 1.0 0.09 0.09 A1 Zone 6739W3 303.7 304.3 0.6 0.12 0.12 A1 Zone 6739W3 304.3 305.3 1.0 0.03 0.03 A1 Zone 6739W3 305.3 306.3 1.0 8.21 8.21 A1 Zone 6739W3 306.3 307.1 0.9 32.50 32.50 A1 Zone 6739W3 307.1 308.1 1.0 51.80 51.80 A1 Zone 6739W3 312.0 313.0 1.0 2.91 2.91 A2 Zone 6739W3 313.0 314.0 1.1 1.12 1.12 A2 Zone 6739W3 314.0 315.0 1.0 1.26 1.26 A2 Zone 6739W3 315.0 316.0 1.0 1.44 1.44 A2 Zone 6739W3 316.0 317.0 1.0 1.05 1.05 A2 Zone 6739W3 317.0 317.9 0.9 4.63 4.63 A2 Zone 6739W3 317.9 318.6 0.7 36.10 36.10 A2 Zone 6739W3 318.6 319.3 0.7 107.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6739W3 319.3 320.0 0.7 23.50 23.50 A2 Zone 6739W3 320.0 320.8 0.8 7.82 7.82 A2 Zone 6739W3 320.8 321.4 0.6 1.04 1.04 A2 Zone 6740W1 315.8 316.8 1.0 25.90 25.90 A1 Zone 6740W1 316.8 317.8 1.0 2.29 2.29 A1 Zone 6740W1 317.8 318.8 1.0 0.98 0.98 A1 Zone 6740W1 318.8 319.8 1.0 30.90 30.90 A1 Zone 6740W1 319.8 321.0 1.2 0.68 0.68 A1 Zone 6741 491.0 491.8 0.8 0.99 0.99 A1 Zone 6741 491.8 492.5 0.7 6.57 6.57 A1 Zone 6741 492.5 493.2 0.7 169.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6741 493.2 493.9 0.7 370.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6741 493.9 494.8 0.9 9.35 9.35 A1 Zone 6741 494.8 495.8 1.0 2.54 2.54 A1 Zone 6741 495.8 496.8 1.0 2.09 2.09 A1 Zone 6742 394.1 395.1 1.0 1.04 1.04 A Zone 6742 395.1 396.1 1.0 1.68 1.68 A Zone 6742 396.1 397.1 1.0 4.81 4.81 A Zone 6742 397.1 398.1 1.0 0.40 0.40 A Zone 6742 398.1 399.1 1.0 0.45 0.45 A Zone 6742 399.1 400.0 0.9 0.64 0.64 A Zone 6742 400.0 400.7 0.7 0.03 0.02 A Zone 6742 400.7 401.4 0.7 0.01 0.01 A Zone 6742 401.4 402.1 0.7 0.07 0.07 A Zone 6742 402.1 403.1 1.0 22.70 22.70 A Zone 6742 403.1 403.9 0.8 10.70 10.70 A Zone 6742 450.5 451.5 1.0 30.80 30.80 A1 Zone 6742 451.5 452.5 1.0 0.17 0.17 A1 Zone 6742 452.5 453.5 1.0 0.01 0.01 A1 Zone 6742 453.5 454.5 1.0 0.02 0.02 A1 Zone 6742 454.5 455.5 1.0 1.41 1.41 A1 Zone 6742W1 139.8 140.8 1.0 17.80 17.80 A1 Zone 6742W1 140.8 141.8 1.0 0.02 0.02 A1 Zone 6742W1 141.8 142.8 1.0 4.21 4.21 A1 Zone 6742W1 142.8 143.8 1.0 0.01 0.01 A1 Zone 6742W1 143.8 144.8 1.0 0.01 0.01 A1 Zone 6742W1 144.8 145.8 1.0 0.00 0.00 A1 Zone 6742W1 145.8 146.8 1.0 0.01 0.01 A1 Zone 6742W1 146.8 147.8 1.0 0.04 0.04 A1 Zone 6742W1 147.8 148.8 1.0 0.17 0.17 A1 Zone 6742W1 148.8 149.8 1.0 114.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6742W2 199.8 200.9 1.1 34.40 34.40 A1 Zone 6742W2 200.9 202.1 1.2 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone 6742W2 202.1 203.0 0.9 37.90 37.90 A1 Zone 6742W2 203.0 204.0 1.0 0.12 0.12 A1 Zone 6742W2 204.0 205.0 1.0 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone 6742W2 205.0 206.0 1.0 0.01 0.01 A1 Zone 6742W2 206.0 207.0 1.0 0.01 0.01 A1 Zone 6742W2 207.0 208.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 A1 Zone 6742W2 208.0 209.0 1.0 2.46 2.46 A1 Zone 6742W2 209.0 210.0 1.0 384.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6742W2 210.0 211.0 1.0 354.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6742W2 238.9 239.8 0.9 2100.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6742W2 239.8 240.7 0.9 247.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6742W2 240.7 241.5 0.8 506.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6742W2 241.5 242.3 0.8 220.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6742W2 242.3 243.1 0.8 0.37 0.37 A2 Zone 6742W2 243.1 243.9 0.8 0.12 0.12 A2 Zone 6742W2 243.9 244.7 0.8 1.97 1.96 A2 Zone 6742W2 244.7 245.5 0.8 0.22 0.22 A2 Zone 6742W2 245.5 246.7 1.2 18.30 18.30 A2 Zone 6742W2 246.7 247.5 0.8 0.04 0.04 A2 Zone 6742W2 247.5 248.3 0.8 0.70 0.70 A2 Zone 6742W2 248.3 249.1 0.8 158.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6742W2 249.1 250.1 1.0 0.23 0.22 A2 Zone 6742W2 250.1 251.1 1.0 0.69 0.68 A2 Zone 6742W2 251.1 252.1 1.0 1.00 1.00 A2 Zone 6742W2 252.1 253.1 1.0 0.08 0.08 A2 Zone 6742W2 253.1 254.1 1.0 0.02 0.02 A2 Zone 6742W2 254.1 255.1 1.0 0.00 0.00 A2 Zone 6742W2 255.1 256.1 1.0 0.01 0.01 A2 Zone 6742W2 256.1 257.1 1.0 0.01 0.01 A2 Zone 6742W2 257.1 258.1 1.0 0.02 0.02 A2 Zone 6742W2 258.1 259.1 1.0 0.01 0.01 A2 Zone 6742W2 259.1 260.1 1.0 0.14 0.14 A2 Zone 6742W2 260.1 261.1 1.0 314.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6742W2 283.5 284.5 1.0 5.18 5.18 New Zone 6742W2 284.5 285.5 1.0 1.61 1.60 New Zone 6742W2 285.5 286.5 1.0 1.28 1.28 New Zone 6742W2 286.5 287.5 1.0 1.10 1.10 New Zone 6742W2 287.5 288.5 1.0 45.60 45.60 New Zone 6742W2 288.5 289.6 1.1 1.75 1.75 New Zone 6742W2 289.6 290.5 0.9 23.00 23.00 New Zone 6742W2 290.5 291.5 1.0 36.30 36.30 New Zone 6742W2 299.5 300.5 1.0 7.36 7.36 New Zone 6742W2 300.5 301.5 1.0 54.80 54.80 New Zone 6742W2 301.5 302.5 1.0 5.58 5.58 New Zone 6742W2 302.5 303.4 0.9 53.20 53.20 New Zone 6742W2 303.5 304.5 1.0 2.39 2.39 New Zone 6742W2 304.5 305.5 1.0 0.80 0.80 New Zone 6742W2 305.5 306.5 1.0 0.15 0.15 New Zone 6742W2 306.5 307.5 1.0 0.40 0.40 New Zone 6742W2 307.5 308.5 1.0 1.47 1.47 New Zone 6742W2 308.5 309.5 1.0 2.03 2.03 New Zone 6742W2 309.5 310.5 1.0 29.80 29.80 New Zone 6742W2 310.5 311.5 1.0 41.00 41.00 New Zone 6742W2 311.5 312.5 1.0 8.68 8.68 New Zone 6742W2 312.5 313.5 1.0 0.59 0.59 New Zone 6742W2 313.5 314.5 1.0 3.88 3.88 New Zone 6742W2 314.5 315.5 1.0 4.39 4.39 New Zone 6742W2 315.5 316.5 1.0 2.98 2.98 New Zone 6742W2 316.5 317.5 1.0 0.10 0.10 New Zone 6742W2 317.5 318.5 1.0 23.30 23.30 New Zone 6742W2 318.5 319.5 1.0 16.85 16.85 New Zone 6742W2 319.5 320.5 1.0 1.61 1.61 New Zone 6742W2 320.5 321.5 1.0 6.42 6.42 New Zone 6742W2 327.7 328.5 0.8 7.34 7.34 New Zone 6742W2 328.5 329.5 1.0 0.61 0.61 New Zone 6742W2 329.5 330.5 1.0 15.65 15.65 New Zone 6742W2 330.5 331.5 1.0 4.33 4.33 New Zone 6742W2 331.5 332.5 1.0 11.40 11.40 New Zone 6742W2 332.5 333.5 1.0 19.90 19.90 New Zone 6742W2 333.5 334.5 1.0 23.50 23.50 New Zone 6742W2 334.5 335.5 1.0 4.91 4.91 New Zone 6742W2 335.5 336.5 1.0 7.42 7.42 New Zone 6742W2 336.5 337.5 1.0 6.90 6.90 New Zone 6742W2 337.5 338.5 1.0 18.55 18.55 New Zone 6742W2 338.5 339.5 1.0 4.31 4.31 New Zone 6742W2 339.5 340.5 1.0 4.22 4.22 New Zone 6742W2 350.5 351.5 1.0 57.60 57.60 New Zone 6742W2 351.5 352.5 1.0 12.70 12.70 New Zone 6742W2 352.5 353.5 1.0 18.75 18.75 New Zone 6742W2 353.5 354.5 1.0 2.79 2.79 New Zone 6742W2 379.0 380.5 1.5 26.20 26.20 New Zone 6742W2 380.5 382.0 1.5 0.03 0.03 New Zone 6742W2 382.0 383.5 1.5 0.03 0.02 New Zone 6742W2 383.5 384.5 1.0 0.05 0.05 New Zone 6742W2 384.5 385.5 1.0 1.90 1.90 New Zone 6742W2 385.5 387.0 1.5 0.03 0.03 New Zone 6742W2 387.0 388.5 1.5 40.70 40.70 New Zone 6742W6 117.2 118.7 1.5 7.64 7.64 A1 Zone 6742W6 118.7 119.7 1.0 1.88 1.88 A1 Zone 6742W6 119.7 120.7 1.0 2.17 2.17 A1 Zone 6742W6 120.7 121.7 1.0 0.92 0.92 A1 Zone 6742W6 121.7 122.7 1.0 2.09 2.09 A1 Zone 6742W6 122.7 123.7 1.0 94.20 90.00 A1 Zone 6742W6 123.7 124.7 1.0 906.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6742W6 138.5 139.5 1.0 16.75 16.75 A2 Zone 6742W6 139.5 140.5 1.0 0.59 0.59 A2 Zone 6742W6 140.5 141.5 1.0 5.38 5.38 A2 Zone 6742W6 141.5 142.5 1.0 0.97 0.97 A2 Zone 6742W6 142.5 143.5 1.0 1.33 1.33 A2 Zone 6742W6 155.3 156.5 1.2 3.18 3.18 New Zone 6742W6 156.5 157.3 0.8 36.80 36.80 New Zone 6742W6 157.3 158.3 1.0 19.30 19.30 New Zone 6742W6 158.3 159.3 1.0 23.00 23.00 New Zone 6742W6 164.7 165.7 1.0 272.00 90.00 New Zone 6742W6 165.7 166.7 1.0 2.69 2.69 New Zone 6742W6 166.7 167.7 1.0 4.87 4.87 New Zone 6742W6 167.7 169.2 1.5 47.30 47.30 New Zone 6742W6 169.2 170.6 1.4 1.33 1.33 New Zone 6742W6 198.0 199.0 1.0 6.57 6.57 New Zone 6742W6 199.0 200.0 1.0 2.31 2.31 New Zone 6742W6 200.0 201.0 1.0 0.71 0.71 New Zone 6742W6 201.0 202.0 1.0 3.21 3.21 New Zone 6742W6 202.0 203.0 1.0 22.40 22.40 New Zone 6742W6 203.0 204.0 1.0 22.70 22.70 New Zone 6742W6 253.6 254.6 1.0 13.75 13.75 New Zone 6742W6* 254.6 255.6 1.0 200.00 90.00 New Zone 6742W6 255.6 256.6 1.0 1.23 1.23 New Zone 6742W6 256.6 257.6 1.0 0.51 0.50 New Zone 6742W6 257.6 258.6 1.0 0.13 0.13 New Zone 6742W6 258.6 259.5 0.9 0.03 0.03 New Zone 6742W6 259.5 260.4 0.9 0.14 0.14 New Zone 6742W6 260.4 261.5 1.1 7.30 7.30 New Zone 6742W6 261.5 262.6 1.1 0.98 0.98 New Zone 6742W6 262.6 263.7 1.1 2.55 2.55 New Zone 6742W6* 263.7 264.5 0.8 62.60 62.60 New Zone 6742W6* 264.5 265.6 1.1 277.00 90.00 New Zone 6742W6 265.6 266.6 1.0 2.03 2.03 New Zone 6742W6 266.6 267.6 1.0 4.16 4.16 New Zone 6742W6 267.6 268.6 1.0 3.75 3.75 New Zone 6742W6 268.6 269.6 1.0 1.11 1.11 New Zone 6742W6* 269.6 270.6 1.0 15.20 15.20 New Zone 6742W6 270.6 271.6 1.0 6.93 6.93 New Zone 6742W6 305.5 306.4 0.9 61.60 61.60 New Zone 6742W6 306.4 307.2 0.8 181.00 90.00 New Zone 6742W6 307.2 308.1 0.9 0.24 0.24 New Zone 6742W6 308.1 308.8 0.7 36.10 36.10 New Zone 6742W6 308.8 309.8 1.0 18.45 18.45 New Zone * Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

