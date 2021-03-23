Wesdome Discovers New High Grade Zone in Footwall of the Kiena Deep A Zone Including 34.1 g/t Gold Over 18.0 Metres Core Length

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces underground exploration drilling results from a new high grade gold discovery in the footwall of the Kiena Deep A Zone at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Since the beginning of the year, underground drilling has refocused on expansion and exploration drilling, and has recently expanded and continues to expand the A and VC Zones. As part of this drilling, a new high grade gold zone was discovered in the footwall of the A Zone. The following results are part of the 35,000 m drilled since the close-out date of the last mineral resource estimate update (September 18, 2020) and were therefore not included in the December 15, 2020 release.

New High Grade Footwall Zone

Up until only recently, definition drilling of the A Zone was focussed on converting the large inferred resource to indicated as part of the ongoing prefeasibility (“PFS”) study. This recent shift to focus the drilling on exploration resulted in drilling holes through the A zones into the untested footwall rocks. Improved drilling practices and the use of drilling wedges permitted the drills to effectively penetrate this footwall area and resulted in the discovery of at least two new zones of high grade gold mineralization (see Figure 1 and 2).

Given the limited drilling, the orientation and geometry of the mineralization is not known with any certainty; however, it is interpreted that this area consists of at least two lenses and is open laterally and at depth. The mineralization occurs within 50 metres (“m”) of the A2 zone and is located within amphibolitized ultramafic rocks demonstrating good geotechnical properties.

New Footwall Zone Drilling

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

  • Hole 6742W2: 11.9 g/t Au over 22.0 m core length (11.9 g/t Au cut)
  • Hole 6742W6: 59.7 g/t Au over 5.9 m core length (28.9 g/t Au cut)
  • Hole 6742W6: 34.2 g/t Au over 18.0 m core length (16.7 g/t Au cut)

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are unknown at this time.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “As we changed our focus from definition drilling to expansion and exploration drilling, we were initially rewarded with the recent expansion of the A and VC zones that are sure to add to the current resource base. Moreover, the discovery of additional high grade gold mineralization within 50 m of the footwall of the A zone could have significant positive impacts on the resources, the ounces per vertical metre, and the overall project economics. Based upon the latest resource estimate of the A Zone, we are already at 1,000 ounces per vertical metre and the potential of this number growing is significant. Its early days with only a few holes, but this drilling highlights the potential to add ounces not only in this area but illustrates the untested potential of the entire gold system around the Kiena mine. Obviously, this footwall zone will be one of the zones of focus for the continuing drilling.

We also have a number of other excellent exploration targets to test this year, and have in place an aggressive but focussed program to test these targets, including the VC and B Zones at depth as these would be accessible from the main ramp and would enhance the current ounces per vertical metre already defined in the A Zone. Additionally, we are also currently ramping up a large surface exploration program, with the aim of unlocking additional value on the Kiena property further to the west and east of the Kiena mine initially, and later, over the entire property.

Also, we expect to have our final reconciliation of the bulk sample in the near term and early indications are positive in terms of grades and tonnes. Finally, the PFS is progressing well, and we expect to have it completed in Q2, with a possible re-start decision shortly thereafter. The pre-production timeframe is less than six months, potentially driving the Kiena Mine into commercial production in Q4 of this year.”

Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling

Recent drilling continues to better define and expand the Kiena Deep A Zone predominantly along the lateral extensions of the zone (Figure 3). The high grades intersected will be included in future resource updates and are expected to add to the current resource base as the intercepts are located outside the December 2020 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) (see Wesdome press release dated December 15, 2020).

Highlights of the recent A Zone drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

  • Hole 6739W3: 46.2 g/t Au over 24.2 m core length (36.6 g/t Au cut, 6.7 m true width) A1 Zone
  • Hole 6742W6: 135.8 g/t Au over 7.5 m core length (26.5 g/t Au cut, 4.0 m true width) A1 Zone
  • Hole 6742W2: 142.4 g/t Au over 22.2 m core length (22.3 g/t Au cut, 6.0 m true width) A2 Zone

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow

Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No.From
(m)		To
(m)		Core
Length
(m)		Estimated
True
width (m)		Grade
(g/t Au)		Cut Grade
(90 g/t Au)		Name Zone
6722207.0210.63.62.411.3811.38A Zone
6726*154.0169.015.03.511.6211.62A Zone
6729312.2319.27.04.3388.7714.48A Zone
6742*394.1403.99.83.74.114.11A Zone
6690BW4250.0258.08.02.013.0713.07A1 Zone
6729*335.8338.42.61.855.2518.13A1 Zone
6730330.6334.64.02.516.4316.43A1 Zone
6739W3283.9308.124.26.746.2336.64A1 Zone
6740W1315.8321.05.23.311.7111.71A1 Zone
6741491.0496.85.82.068.2324.90A1 Zone
6742450.5455.55.03.56.486.48A1 Zone
6742W1139.8149.810.03.913.6311.23A1 Zone
6742W2199.8211.011.23.972.5622.74A1 Zone
6742W6117.2124.77.54.0135.8326.47A1 Zone
6729361.1364.13.02.214.6314.63A2 Zone
6730*399.0405.06.03.663.2627.43A2 Zone
6739W3312.0321.49.45.814.413.13A2 Zone
6742W2238.9261.122.26.0142.3622.29A2 Zone
6742W6138.5143.55.03.55.005.00A2 Zone
6742W2283.5291.58.0NA14.2114.21New Zone
6742W2299.5321.522.0NA11.9311.93New Zone
6742W2327.7340.512.8NA9.979.97New Zone
6742W2350.5354.54.0NA22.9622.96New Zone
6742W2379.0388.59.5NA10.7810.78New Zone
6742W6155.3159.34.0NA18.8918.89New Zone
6742W6164.7170.65.9NA59.7228.87New Zone
6742W6198.0204.06.0NA9.659.65New Zone
6742W6253.6271.618.0NA34.2016.66New Zone
6742W6305.5309.84.3NA56.7939.85New Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Assays

Hole No.From
(m)		To
(m)		Core Length
(m)		Grade (g/t
Au)		Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		Name
Zone
6690BW4*250.0251.01.017.6517.65A1 Zone
6690BW4251.0252.01.01.191.19A1 Zone
6690BW4*252.0253.01.062.8062.80A1 Zone
6690BW4253.0254.01.00.810.81A1 Zone
6690BW4254.0255.01.00.800.80A1 Zone
6690BW4255.0256.01.01.391.39A1 Zone
6690BW4256.0257.01.08.718.71A1 Zone
6690BW4*257.0258.01.011.2011.20A1 Zone
       
6722207.0208.31.31.981.98A Zone
6722208.3209.61.33.703.70A Zone
6722209.6210.61.033.6033.60A Zone
       
6726154.0155.01.07.167.16A Zone
6726155.0156.01.010.6510.65A Zone
6726156.0157.01.04.704.70A Zone
6726157.0158.01.04.414.41A Zone
6726158.0159.01.09.419.41A Zone
6726*159.0160.01.09.279.27A Zone
6726160.0161.01.02.952.95A Zone
6726161.0162.01.03.813.81A Zone
6726162.0163.01.04.484.48A Zone
6726163.0164.01.01.671.67A Zone
6726164.0165.01.09.339.33A Zone
6726165.0166.01.02.712.71A Zone
6726166.0167.01.00.640.64A Zone
6726167.0168.01.02.662.66A Zone
6726*168.0169.01.0100.5090.00A Zone
       
6729312.2313.21.06.276.27A Zone
6729313.2314.21.00.300.30A Zone
6729314.2315.21.02710.0090.00A Zone
6729315.2316.21.00.580.58A Zone
6729316.2317.21.00.480.48A Zone
6729317.2318.21.01.101.10A Zone
6729318.2319.21.02.632.63A Zone
       
6729335.8336.81.01.251.25A1 Zone
6729336.8337.30.5283.0090.00A1 Zone
6729337.3338.41.10.810.81A1 Zone
       
6729335.8336.81.01.741.74A2 Zone
6729336.8337.30.50.640.64A2 Zone
6729337.3338.41.141.5041.50A2 Zone
       
6730*330.6331.61.063.8063.80A1 Zone
6730331.6332.61.00.080.08A1 Zone
6730332.6333.61.00.810.81A1 Zone
6730333.6334.61.01.021.02A1 Zone
       
6730399.0400.01.00.950.95A2 Zone
6730400.0401.21.20.280.28A2 Zone
6730401.2402.10.91.561.56A2 Zone
6730*402.1403.11.0305.0090.00A2 Zone
6730*403.1404.00.966.7066.70A2 Zone
6730*404.0405.01.011.8511.85A2 Zone
       
6739W3283.9284.60.739.5039.50A1 Zone
6739W3284.6285.61.080.7080.70A1 Zone
6739W3285.6286.61.0201.0090.00A1 Zone
6739W3286.6287.61.0171.0090.00A1 Zone
6739W3287.6288.61.088.4088.40A1 Zone
6739W3288.6289.61.07.637.63A1 Zone
6739W3289.6290.61.0130.0090.00A1 Zone
6739W3290.6291.61.08.968.96A1 Zone
6739W3291.6292.61.057.0057.00A1 Zone
6739W3292.6293.61.023.1023.10A1 Zone
6739W3293.6294.61.065.4065.40A1 Zone
6739W3294.6295.61.041.4041.40A1 Zone
6739W3295.6296.30.732.6032.60A1 Zone
6739W3296.3297.10.82.082.08A1 Zone
6739W3297.1297.90.81.761.76A1 Zone
6739W3297.9298.60.74.184.18A1 Zone
6739W3298.6299.61.01.211.21A1 Zone
6739W3299.6300.20.656.2056.20A1 Zone
6739W3300.2301.41.253.9053.90A1 Zone
6739W3301.4302.61.20.180.18A1 Zone
6739W3302.6303.71.00.090.09A1 Zone
6739W3303.7304.30.60.120.12A1 Zone
6739W3304.3305.31.00.030.03A1 Zone
6739W3305.3306.31.08.218.21A1 Zone
6739W3306.3307.10.932.5032.50A1 Zone
6739W3307.1308.11.051.8051.80A1 Zone
       
6739W3312.0313.01.02.912.91A2 Zone
6739W3313.0314.01.11.121.12A2 Zone
6739W3314.0315.01.01.261.26A2 Zone
6739W3315.0316.01.01.441.44A2 Zone
6739W3316.0317.01.01.051.05A2 Zone
6739W3317.0317.90.94.634.63A2 Zone
6739W3317.9318.60.736.1036.10A2 Zone
6739W3318.6319.30.7107.0090.00A2 Zone
6739W3319.3320.00.723.5023.50A2 Zone
6739W3320.0320.80.87.827.82A2 Zone
6739W3320.8321.40.61.041.04A2 Zone
       
6740W1315.8316.81.025.9025.90A1 Zone
6740W1316.8317.81.02.292.29A1 Zone
6740W1317.8318.81.00.980.98A1 Zone
6740W1318.8319.81.030.9030.90A1 Zone
6740W1319.8321.01.20.680.68A1 Zone
       
6741491.0491.80.80.990.99A1 Zone
6741491.8492.50.76.576.57A1 Zone
6741492.5493.20.7169.0090.00A1 Zone
6741493.2493.90.7370.0090.00A1 Zone
6741493.9494.80.99.359.35A1 Zone
6741494.8495.81.02.542.54A1 Zone
6741495.8496.81.02.092.09A1 Zone
       
6742394.1395.11.01.041.04A Zone
6742395.1396.11.01.681.68A Zone
6742396.1397.11.04.814.81A Zone
6742397.1398.11.00.400.40A Zone
6742398.1399.11.00.450.45A Zone
6742399.1400.00.90.640.64A Zone
6742400.0400.70.70.030.02A Zone
6742400.7401.40.70.010.01A Zone
6742401.4402.10.70.070.07A Zone
6742402.1403.11.022.7022.70A Zone
6742403.1403.90.810.7010.70A Zone
       
6742450.5451.51.030.8030.80A1 Zone
6742451.5452.51.00.170.17A1 Zone
6742452.5453.51.00.010.01A1 Zone
6742453.5454.51.00.020.02A1 Zone
6742454.5455.51.01.411.41A1 Zone
       
6742W1139.8140.81.017.8017.80A1 Zone
6742W1140.8141.81.00.020.02A1 Zone
6742W1141.8142.81.04.214.21A1 Zone
6742W1142.8143.81.00.010.01A1 Zone
6742W1143.8144.81.00.010.01A1 Zone
6742W1144.8145.81.00.000.00A1 Zone
6742W1145.8146.81.00.010.01A1 Zone
6742W1146.8147.81.00.040.04A1 Zone
6742W1147.8148.81.00.170.17A1 Zone
6742W1148.8149.81.0114.0090.00A1 Zone
       
6742W2199.8200.91.134.4034.40A1 Zone
6742W2200.9202.11.20.050.05A1 Zone
6742W2202.1203.00.937.9037.90A1 Zone
6742W2203.0204.01.00.120.12A1 Zone
6742W2204.0205.01.00.050.05A1 Zone
6742W2205.0206.01.00.010.01A1 Zone
6742W2206.0207.01.00.010.01A1 Zone
6742W2207.0208.01.00.000.00A1 Zone
6742W2208.0209.01.02.462.46A1 Zone
6742W2209.0210.01.0384.0090.00A1 Zone
6742W2210.0211.01.0354.0090.00A1 Zone
       
6742W2238.9239.80.92100.0090.00A2 Zone
6742W2239.8240.70.9247.0090.00A2 Zone
6742W2240.7241.50.8506.0090.00A2 Zone
6742W2241.5242.30.8220.0090.00A2 Zone
6742W2242.3243.10.80.370.37A2 Zone
6742W2243.1243.90.80.120.12A2 Zone
6742W2243.9244.70.81.971.96A2 Zone
6742W2244.7245.50.80.220.22A2 Zone
6742W2245.5246.71.218.3018.30A2 Zone
6742W2246.7247.50.80.040.04A2 Zone
6742W2247.5248.30.80.700.70A2 Zone
6742W2248.3249.10.8158.0090.00A2 Zone
6742W2249.1250.11.00.230.22A2 Zone
6742W2250.1251.11.00.690.68A2 Zone
6742W2251.1252.11.01.001.00A2 Zone
6742W2252.1253.11.00.080.08A2 Zone
6742W2253.1254.11.00.020.02A2 Zone
6742W2254.1255.11.00.000.00A2 Zone
6742W2255.1256.11.00.010.01A2 Zone
6742W2256.1257.11.00.010.01A2 Zone
6742W2257.1258.11.00.020.02A2 Zone
6742W2258.1259.11.00.010.01A2 Zone
6742W2259.1260.11.00.140.14A2 Zone
6742W2260.1261.11.0314.0090.00A2 Zone
       
6742W2283.5284.51.05.185.18New Zone
6742W2284.5285.51.01.611.60New Zone
6742W2285.5286.51.01.281.28New Zone
6742W2286.5287.51.01.101.10New Zone
6742W2287.5288.51.045.6045.60New Zone
6742W2288.5289.61.11.751.75New Zone
6742W2289.6290.50.923.0023.00New Zone
6742W2290.5291.51.036.3036.30New Zone
       
6742W2299.5300.51.07.367.36New Zone
6742W2300.5301.51.054.8054.80New Zone
6742W2301.5302.51.05.585.58New Zone
6742W2302.5303.40.953.2053.20New Zone
6742W2303.5304.51.02.392.39New Zone
6742W2304.5305.51.00.800.80New Zone
6742W2305.5306.51.00.150.15New Zone
6742W2306.5307.51.00.400.40New Zone
6742W2307.5308.51.01.471.47New Zone
6742W2308.5309.51.02.032.03New Zone
6742W2309.5310.51.029.8029.80New Zone
6742W2310.5311.51.041.0041.00New Zone
6742W2311.5312.51.08.688.68New Zone
6742W2312.5313.51.00.590.59New Zone
6742W2313.5314.51.03.883.88New Zone
6742W2314.5315.51.04.394.39New Zone
6742W2315.5316.51.02.982.98New Zone
6742W2316.5317.51.00.100.10New Zone
6742W2317.5318.51.023.3023.30New Zone
6742W2318.5319.51.016.8516.85New Zone
6742W2319.5320.51.01.611.61New Zone
6742W2320.5321.51.06.426.42New Zone
       
6742W2327.7328.50.87.347.34New Zone
6742W2328.5329.51.00.610.61New Zone
6742W2329.5330.51.015.6515.65New Zone
6742W2330.5331.51.04.334.33New Zone
6742W2331.5332.51.011.4011.40New Zone
6742W2332.5333.51.019.9019.90New Zone
6742W2333.5334.51.023.5023.50New Zone
6742W2334.5335.51.04.914.91New Zone
6742W2335.5336.51.07.427.42New Zone
6742W2336.5337.51.06.906.90New Zone
6742W2337.5338.51.018.5518.55New Zone
6742W2338.5339.51.04.314.31New Zone
6742W2339.5340.51.04.224.22New Zone
       
6742W2350.5351.51.057.6057.60New Zone
6742W2351.5352.51.012.7012.70New Zone
6742W2352.5353.51.018.7518.75New Zone
6742W2353.5354.51.02.792.79New Zone
       
6742W2379.0380.51.526.2026.20New Zone
6742W2380.5382.01.50.030.03New Zone
6742W2382.0383.51.50.030.02New Zone
6742W2383.5384.51.00.050.05New Zone
6742W2384.5385.51.01.901.90New Zone
6742W2385.5387.01.50.030.03New Zone
6742W2387.0388.51.540.7040.70New Zone
       
6742W6117.2118.71.57.647.64A1 Zone
6742W6118.7119.71.01.881.88A1 Zone
6742W6119.7120.71.02.172.17A1 Zone
6742W6120.7121.71.00.920.92A1 Zone
6742W6121.7122.71.02.092.09A1 Zone
6742W6122.7123.71.094.2090.00A1 Zone
6742W6123.7124.71.0906.0090.00A1 Zone
       
6742W6138.5139.51.016.7516.75A2 Zone
6742W6139.5140.51.00.590.59A2 Zone
6742W6140.5141.51.05.385.38A2 Zone
6742W6141.5142.51.00.970.97A2 Zone
6742W6142.5143.51.01.331.33A2 Zone
       
6742W6155.3156.51.23.183.18New Zone
6742W6156.5157.30.836.8036.80New Zone
6742W6157.3158.31.019.3019.30New Zone
6742W6158.3159.31.023.0023.00New Zone
       
6742W6164.7165.71.0272.0090.00New Zone
6742W6165.7166.71.02.692.69New Zone
6742W6166.7167.71.04.874.87New Zone
6742W6167.7169.21.547.3047.30New Zone
6742W6169.2170.61.41.331.33New Zone
       
6742W6198.0199.01.06.576.57New Zone
6742W6199.0200.01.02.312.31New Zone
6742W6200.0201.01.00.710.71New Zone
6742W6201.0202.01.03.213.21New Zone
6742W6202.0203.01.022.4022.40New Zone
6742W6203.0204.01.022.7022.70New Zone
       
6742W6253.6254.61.013.7513.75New Zone
6742W6*254.6255.61.0200.0090.00New Zone
6742W6255.6256.61.01.231.23New Zone
6742W6256.6257.61.00.510.50New Zone
6742W6257.6258.61.00.130.13New Zone
6742W6258.6259.50.90.030.03New Zone
6742W6259.5260.40.90.140.14New Zone
6742W6260.4261.51.17.307.30New Zone
6742W6261.5262.61.10.980.98New Zone
6742W6262.6263.71.12.552.55New Zone
6742W6*263.7264.50.862.6062.60New Zone
6742W6*264.5265.61.1277.0090.00New Zone
6742W6265.6266.61.02.032.03New Zone
6742W6266.6267.61.04.164.16New Zone
6742W6267.6268.61.03.753.75New Zone
6742W6268.6269.61.01.111.11New Zone
6742W6*269.6270.61.015.2015.20New Zone
6742W6270.6271.61.06.936.93New Zone
       
6742W6305.5306.40.961.6061.60New Zone
6742W6306.4307.20.8181.0090.00New Zone
6742W6307.2308.10.90.240.24New Zone
6742W6308.1308.80.736.1036.10New Zone
6742W6308.8309.81.018.4518.45New Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

