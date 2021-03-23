Gasoline Gensets Market worth over $5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The gasoline gensets market value is projected to cross USD 5 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing severity of weather-related power outage coupled with increasing reliance on emergency power solutions in order to sustain the day-to-day operations will augment the global market demand. Chronic electricity outages, inadequate power supply coupled with shifting consumer preferences towards emergency readiness will provide substantial impetus to the industry growth.

2 kVA - 3.5 kVA rated gasoline gensets industry share will exceed an annual installation of over one million units by 2027. Paradigm consumer shift toward purchasing compact units of smaller power ratings to adequately cater to their electricity requirements will favour the deployment of these systems. Moreover, light weight, operational suitability, and compact design are some of the salient product features accelerating the adoption of these units. Growing dependency of businesses on information technologies and digitization, thereby necessitating a continuous and uninterrupted power supply will positively influence the industry landscape.

Some key findings of the global gasoline gensets market report include:

Escalated power demand because of thriving population growth largely across emerging nations will drive the demand for gasoline gensets.

Increasing project funding by both national and international organizations including World Bank to encourage the infrastructural development is set to expand the business outlook.

The changing global scenario along with infiltration of cleaner fuel gensets which may hinder the industry growth. However, high capacity, high durability, and low volatility rates will enhance the adoption of DG sets.

Key manufacturers operating across the gasoline gensets industry comprises of Cummins, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Briggs & Stratton, Kohler and Atlas Copco.

Easy availability of fuel following the mega-scale adoption of oil and gas exploration projects will complement the industry landscape.

Growing energy demand driven by augmented population and urbanization growth rate will positively influence the deployment of gasoline gensets across residential establishments. Following the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 or novel coronavirus, the traces of which were first discovered in the Wuhan province of China has resulted in halted industry operations. Therefore, the demand for electricity and gensets from the commercial sector has slumped. However, increasing demand for power supply on account of rising load from residential establishments owing to implementation of nationwide lockdowns is set to propel global gasoline gensets market forecasts.

Nigeria gasoline gensets market share is anticipated to surpass USD 65 million by 2027. The inability of utility grids to accommodate the burgeoning power demand will continue to entail the extensive adoption of these units. Additionally, poor distribution & transmission networks, high electricity prices and thriving population growth are some of the prominent factors driving the demand for these units. Moreover, the Government of Nigeria proposed an Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) which is anticipated to attract investments in the manufacturing sector, thereby, reassuring the installation of these gensets.

